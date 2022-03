WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and 12 of his colleagues sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urging the Administration to include a tax credit to help American families pay for child care in its tax season outreach and awareness campaigns. In the American Rescue Plan, Democrats expanded the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC), providing families with a fully refundable tax credit to help offset the costs of child care for the first time. Families can now claim up to $4,000 per child, up to $8,000 per family, to reimburse child care expenses from 2021.

