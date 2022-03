U.S. auto dealers, flush with cash, are buying each other at a record pace, but they are not closing stores in the process. Defying predictions that the internet and Tesla Inc's direct-to-consumer sales strategy would kill traditional auto dealerships, acquisitions in the sector hit a record $8 billion in value last year, according to data from Kerrigan Advisors, a company that tracks transactions among largely private auto dealer groups. That is more than triple the $2.5 billion for 2020.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO