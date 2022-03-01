ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott recalls some Similac infant formula after infant dies: FDA

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to...

www.today.com

Related
Thrillist

The FDA Is Cautioning Parents to Stay Away from These 3 Infant Formula Brands

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning parents to avoid three different baby formula brands tied to four bacterial infections in infants. The FDA and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are currently investigating powdered infant formula produced in a facility in Sturgis, Michigan. In the new outbreak listing, the government agency reports that all four infants consumed the formula. The complaints include three cases of Cronobacter Sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection, all in infants.
STURGIS, MI
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
KFDM-TV

3 major recalls on common items that may contain Salmonella, Listeria

UNDATED (WKRC) — Three major recalls have been issued on items with risks ranging from Salmonella to Listeria. HQ Fine Foods has issued a recall on 17 types of sandwiches and burgers due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Some of the items included on the recall have "best before" dates running through February 22. The company has also issued recalls on sandwiches and burgers from Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. and Quality fast food brands. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) conducted the test that revealed the contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Milk Recall Issued Over E. Coli Contamination

Before you pour your morning bowl of cereal, you should double-check the milk in your fridge. Toboton Creek Dairy of Yelm, Washington announced a voluntary recall of some of its dairy products due to possible E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The company issued the...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued Due to Possible Bacteria Contamination

The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc. recalled several lots of ice cream this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The company announced the recall on Friday, Feb. 4 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is trying to get the word out. The company is also holding its next round of products back from distribution while further tests are conducted.
FOOD SAFETY
Anchorage Daily News

Baby formula recalled after four infants in three states fall ill with bacterial infections

Abbott is recalling baby formula produced at a Michigan plant following reports that four infants in three states fell ill with bacterial infections. The company says it took the action after it became aware of four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powdered formula. According to the Food and Drug Administration, three of the cases, including the death of a newborn, were linked to Cronobacter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGUN 9

Children's cups recalled due to choking hazard

Lovevery has recalled stainless-steel drinking cups that were included in its Inspector play kits due to a choking hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 70 reports of the cup's handle becoming partially or completely detached "where a child had the cup handle in their mouth."
FOOD SAFETY

