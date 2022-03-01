Abbott recalls some Similac infant formula after infant dies: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning parents to avoid three different baby formula brands tied to four bacterial infections in infants. The FDA and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are currently investigating powdered infant formula produced in a facility in Sturgis, Michigan. In the new outbreak listing, the government agency reports that all four infants consumed the formula. The complaints include three cases of Cronobacter Sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection, all in infants.
A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
According to the autopsy report, the 68-year-old woman reportedly died of an allergic reaction due to COVID-19 vaccination. She died one day after the Moderna vaccine was administered to her. Now, her family intends to file suit. The 68-year-old woman from Kansas, Jeanie Evans, reportedly died of anaphylaxis due to...
If you have frozen bags of diced green peppers in your freezer, you’d better inspect the packages to make sure they’re part of a recent Giant Eagle recall. The company is recalling certain frozen diced green peppers products due to a potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The...
Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
From mac & cheese to burgers, nuts, and an assortment of sandwiches, a slew of food recalls in recent days and weeks has made it increasingly critical to double-check your pantry at home to make sure you’re not carrying any of the affected items. Below, you’ll find a recap...
UNDATED (WKRC) — Three major recalls have been issued on items with risks ranging from Salmonella to Listeria. HQ Fine Foods has issued a recall on 17 types of sandwiches and burgers due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Some of the items included on the recall have "best before" dates running through February 22. The company has also issued recalls on sandwiches and burgers from Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. and Quality fast food brands. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) conducted the test that revealed the contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews.
Before you pour your morning bowl of cereal, you should double-check the milk in your fridge. Toboton Creek Dairy of Yelm, Washington announced a voluntary recall of some of its dairy products due to possible E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The company issued the...
Claire Rowan awoke to a panic-inducing news alert on her phone: The Food and Drug Administration recalled three popular powdered infant formulas — one of which Rowan's 16-year-son, Will, depends on as his sole source of nourishment because of extreme and deadly food allergies. "He's basically allergic to...
Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc. recalled several lots of ice cream this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The company announced the recall on Friday, Feb. 4 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is trying to get the word out. The company is also holding its next round of products back from distribution while further tests are conducted.
Abbott is recalling baby formula produced at a Michigan plant following reports that four infants in three states fell ill with bacterial infections. The company says it took the action after it became aware of four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powdered formula. According to the Food and Drug Administration, three of the cases, including the death of a newborn, were linked to Cronobacter.
Abbott Laboratories recalled some Similac PM 60/40 cans and cases produced at a Michigan facility, after an infant who was exposed to the powdered baby formula died, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday. A few days earlier, Abbott recalled certain Alimentum, Similac and EleCare baby formulas made...
Abbott Nutrition's powdered baby formula is being recalled due to possible contamination of cronobacter and salmonella, the FDA announced in a news release on Monday. The recall affects one lot of Similac PM 60/40 that was made at the company's Sturgis, Michigan, facility. "At this time, Similac PM 60/40 with...
Lovevery has recalled stainless-steel drinking cups that were included in its Inspector play kits due to a choking hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 70 reports of the cup's handle becoming partially or completely detached "where a child had the cup handle in their mouth."
