MLB

MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball extended its deadline overnight to save opening...

www.today.com

Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper sends clear message about MLB lockout status

Bryce Harper is not involved in the on-site negotiations as Major League Baseball tries to avert a lockout that extends into the regular season. However, he’s definitely keeping tabs of what is happening, and his latest update did not provide a lot of encouragement. On Monday, Harper sent a...
MLB
The Spun

Bryce Harper To Another League? MLB World Reacts

Bryce Harper is coming off a spectacular season that saw him earn MVP honors for the second time in his career. But with the MLB lockout keeping him off the field, Harper might be fielding offers from other baseball leagues. Taking to Instagram recently, Harper posted an image of him...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

After negotiations go sideways, MLB will cancel games, delay opening day

JUPITER, Fla. — Mired in a lockout its owners imposed and will not lift, Major League Baseball on Tuesday canceled the first two regular-season series of each team, shortening its schedule due to labor unrest for the first time in 27 years. Ninety days of public sparring on terms...
MLB
KRON4 News

MLB cancels opening day, sides fail to reach lockout deal

Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Live updates as league reportedly takes 'threatening tone' ahead of self-imposed deadline

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marks the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MLB
ClutchPoints

NBC Sports

Bryce Harper sends message to Japan's Yomiuri Giants as MLB lockout continues

Monday was MLB's self-imposed deadline to end the lockout and reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement before regular-season games would be lost. No agreement was reached but there have finally been reports of progress with talks extending into Tuesday. The original 2022 opening day was set for March 31, and...
MLB
HuffingtonPost

MLB Cancels Opening Day As Labor Dispute Continues

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he...
MLB
E! News

NBC Sports

No deal ... no opening day ... baseball remains in shutdown mode

A day that began with optimism ended in, well, disaster when Major League Baseball and the Players Association failed to come to an agreement on a new labor contract before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline. Enough 11th-hour progress had been made in a marathon negotiating session Monday that MLB pushed back...
CBS News

MLB extends labor deal deadline after talks stretch into wee hours

Jupiter, Florida — Major League Baseball extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to Tuesday at 5 p.m. for salvaging Opening Day as scheduled on March 31. Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement. They halted talks for the night around 2:30 a.m. and planned to resume at 11 a.m.
MLB
MassLive.com

MLB lockout: League extends deadline for canceling games to Tuesday at 5 p.m., says it will ‘exhaust every possibility to get a deal done’

Than sixteen hours of labor negotiations Monday didn’t result in a deal between baseball’s owners and players, but they apparently moved the needle enough for Major League Baseball to push back its self-imposed deadline for delaying the regular season. The league’s new deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, according...
MLB
CBS 42

No MLB, no problem: Birmingham Barons will not be impacted by baseball lockout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Major League Baseball has decided to cancel at least the first two series for each team this upcoming season as owners and the players’ association failed to reach an agreement on a long-running labor dispute. That may mean no professional baseball until the middle of April at the earliest and the […]
MLB

