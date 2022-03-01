ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Craft “family pack” fundraiser to benefit Osborne family after house fire

By Emily Venuti
 6 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A little over a week after losing everything they own in a devastating fire, The Osborne family is getting a little extra help from a local restaurant.

In partnership with US Foods, Sysco, RJ Testani and the Port Dickinson Civic Association, Craft Bar and Kitchen will be holding a special fundraiser Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

They will be selling “family packs” which include 3 Craft sliders, 3 crispy chicken sliders, chicken tenders, and tots or fries for $50. Beverages, including 2 Upstate IPA cans, 2 Bud Light Seltzers or sodas can be added for $20.

Half of the proceeds from each pack will benefit the Osbornes.

Time slots for pickup are limited, so call Craft at 607-217-5276 ASAP to get your order in.

