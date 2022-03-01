Craft “family pack” fundraiser to benefit Osborne family after house fire
BINGHAMTON, NY – A little over a week after losing everything they own in a devastating fire, The Osborne family is getting a little extra help from a local restaurant.
In partnership with US Foods, Sysco, RJ Testani and the Port Dickinson Civic Association, Craft Bar and Kitchen will be holding a special fundraiser Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
They will be selling “family packs” which include 3 Craft sliders, 3 crispy chicken sliders, chicken tenders, and tots or fries for $50. Beverages, including 2 Upstate IPA cans, 2 Bud Light Seltzers or sodas can be added for $20.
Half of the proceeds from each pack will benefit the Osbornes.
Time slots for pickup are limited, so call Craft at 607-217-5276 ASAP to get your order in.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0