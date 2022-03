The makers of Barbie have released a new doll in the likeness of makeup artist and businesswomen Dame Pat McGrath in celebration of female founders this International Women’s Day.Pat McGrath, born in Northampton, England, began her career in the early 1990s, working alongside Edward Enninful at i-D magazine. She later went on to be hired by Giorgio Armani to collaborate on a new line of cosmetics.Today, she has her own successful makeup brand, is the first makeup artist to have been made a British dame and has worked with some of the world’s most famous faces. Her recent clients include...

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO