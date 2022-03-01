Man asked to socially distance jailed for petrol station attack

Alec Baldwin has accused the family of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins of trying to get money out of him.The actor addressed the fatal accident on the Rust set when he appeared at the Boulder International Film Festival and insisted that he remained “hopeful when the facts come out we will not be held criminally responsible” for the shooting.Hutchins, 42, was killed in October 2021 when a prop gun that Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round that struck her in the chest.Director Joel Souza, 48, was also hit during the incident on the New Mexico set but...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO