Man asked to socially distance jailed for petrol station attack
BBC
6 days ago
A man who attacked a stranger who asked him to socially distance has been jailed for five years. Ian Askey, 48, sidled up behind the other man, who put his arm up to indicate he was too close, in a petrol station shop queue last...
A man who punched a police officer with a knuckle duster leaving him needing multiple stitches to his lip has been jailed for six years. PC Ben Bramley was attacked after intervening when he saw Kyro Christie, 25, "violently assaulting" another man in Coventry on 13 February 2020. Christie was...
A mother who searched "I want to give up my child" on the internet has been convicted of causing her death. Harrow Crown Court heard Fartun Jamal, 25, kept her baby daughter Nafahat in a "chaotic and dirty" home in Brent. The 11-month-old died on 13 March 2019 of a...
A man who stabbed a woman in the eyes with a shard of glass in front of her children has been jailed. Aston Greenwood, 33, broke into his victim's home before subjecting her to what police described as a "harrowing and sustained attack" in June 2021. The woman was repeatedly...
A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
The family of a 29-year-old Missouri woman is desperately searching for answers after she was found dead the day after going on a date with a white man. Asia Maynard was found dead earlier this week and a medical examiner determined that there was no foul play and that Maynard died from natural causes.
Another woman aged in her 80s was injured when the ‘down draft’ caused the car door to slam shut while she was getting out. An 87-year-old woman died after being blown over as a helicopter landed at a hospital, police have confirmed. Another woman, aged in her 80s,...
A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
A video shows a toddler laughing and smiling in his mother's arms weeks before he was killed by her and her boyfriend.Kyrell Matthews, two, was discovered with 41 rib fractures and internal bleeding. His mum Phylesia Shirley, 24, was convicted of manslaughter and her boyfriend Kemar Brown was found guilty...
When Griselda Cassamajor locked eyes with Drinel Joseph from across the dance floor, it seemed like love at first sight. Tragically, the romance would end in bloodshed and violence. It was August 2006 when Cassamajor, 26, met Joseph, 27, at an Orlando nightclub. Cassamajor had been partying with friends when...
The mother of Logan Mwangi said she would miss punishing him after the five-year-old was found dead in a river, a court heard. Daniel O'Brien took flowers to Angharad Williamson and partner John Cole the day after Logan was found. Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a...
The wife of a man who was diagnosed with MND has spoken of the challenges they faced in washing him. Marie Cartwright said her husband, Ian, had problems accessing their bathroom so she washed him on their garden decking. She described their experience in a bid to highlight the problems...
Human bones discovered in a park in Lincolnshire have been identified as the remains of a suspected murder victim. Lincolnshire Police said DNA tests confirmed bones found in Witham Way Country Park, Boston, belong to Ilona Golabek. Ms Golabek, 27, was last seen alive in Boston on 9 November. Kamil...
A boy has been given a life sentence for a "brutal" attack on a teenage girl which saw her stabbed 60 times. The girl was found in a field off Highsted Road, Sittingbourne, by a dog walker at 07:30 BST on 22 July. She was likely to have been laying...
A woman has been arrested after the death of a two-month-old girl. The infant died at an address on Aintree Grove, Shard End, Birmingham, at about 03:00 GMT on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said. The 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and released on bail. Police...
A mother and her now ex-partner have been found guilty of killing her son after weeks of violent abuse. Kyrell Matthews, aged two, was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October 2019. He had 41 rib fractures when he died, which his mother...
Alec Baldwin has accused the family of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins of trying to get money out of him.The actor addressed the fatal accident on the Rust set when he appeared at the Boulder International Film Festival and insisted that he remained “hopeful when the facts come out we will not be held criminally responsible” for the shooting.Hutchins, 42, was killed in October 2021 when a prop gun that Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round that struck her in the chest.Director Joel Souza, 48, was also hit during the incident on the New Mexico set but...
A woman who said "dismissive" police told her "nothing would come" out of reporting being raped after her drink was spiked has received £8,000 damages. She said her treatment by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was "appalling" when she reported the incident after a night out in Wigan in July 2019.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found with head injuries at a house. Lisa Price, 38, was pronounced dead at the property on Spring Street in Crawshawbooth, Rossendale, at 22:20 GMT on Tuesday. The three arrested men, aged 21, 41 and 50 and...
