Putin under increasing pressure amid protests, extreme sanctions

Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine. President Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode...
ANONYMOUS has claimed that it has shut down Russia's space agency, Roscosmos. The hacking team has said that Russian officials have "no more control over their spy satellites." However, the Director General of Roscosmos, Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, denied the claim and called the group "petty swindlers." In a social media...
Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
This is the moment a Russian soldier held two grenades in the air as he walked among Ukrainians demanding that they surrender. Footage, filmed in Konotop, shows the Russian serviceman holding what appear to be two grenades above his head as he walked through a crowd of furious Ukrainian citizens shouting 'shame'.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree that prohibits taking more than $10,000 worth of foreign currency in cash and “monetary instruments” out of Russia. The move comes in response to the crippling sanctions Western nations have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday warned that Russia could be triggering a "catastrophic" war in Ukraine and said the West must respond strongly or else risk further emboldening President Vladimir Putin. "The world is watching. Our allies, our adversaries, and neutral countries will all judge the West by...
The West's sanctions will create a crisis that's three times worse than Russia's meltdown in 1998, warned Oleg Deripaska. "The crisis will be most severe for a minimum of three years," he said at an economic conference. To avoid further economic turmoil, Russia needs to achieve peace with Ukraine and...
As Russia invades Ukraine, Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been trying to hand the club over to the trustees of The Chelsea Foundation, in a move that many believe is an attempt to spare the club of sanctions that might be placed on him or the club. Mikhail Prokhorov...
DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021,...
Former speechwriters and communications experts for top elected officials and Cabinet secretaries weighed in on President Biden's first State of the Union address Tuesday evening, praising the president for his strong support of Ukraine amid Russia's multi-front invasion, but criticizing it for being lackluster and uninspiring. Biden's speech marked the...
