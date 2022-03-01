March weather outlook: Spring weather on the way in parts of US

Hi Everyone! Welcome to meteorological spring. Yep, by the numbers, spring has started. The traditional spring starts on March 20 — this year around 5:30 a.m.! That is when the direct ray’s of the sun shine on the Equator as they move toward the Northern Hemisphere. But meteorological spring is about temperature. The normal temperatures are now around 50 degrees and 30 degrees. Every few days they will rise by a solid degree, and that is a big deal. The march toward the highest average daytime high and overnight low has officially begun. Step by step, inch by inch. By the numbers,...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO