ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

March weather outlook: Spring weather on the way in parts of US

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch represents the start of meteorological spring. As many...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

The Storm Track 5 Weather Team on what spring has in store for us

In your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Thursday, March 3, it's a cooler day in the 50s, but we'll be right back up into the 70s over the next few days. Olathe family working to get Ukrainian orphans to safety. Updated: 12 hours ago. As the fighting continues in Ukraine, one...
OLATHE, KS
KCBD

La Niña Spring weather-pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A change in our weather brings more warmth and less wind to West Texas. At least for the time being. There will be considerable high cloud cover today, but it will not bring us any precipitation. After a cold start, a warmer afternoon. Temperatures will peak a few degrees above average for the end of February, ranging from the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will average around 10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KSLA

Decreasing clouds and warmer weather on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get ready for sunnier skies and warmer weather as temperatures climb through the work week as well as dry weather. Sunday evening: get ready for temperatures overnight dropping below freezing into the upper 20s to low 30s area wide. A chilly night, but this will be the coldest start we’ll see this work week. Overnight we also may see patch freezing fog develop across the ArkLaTex, but not enough for hazardous travel on your morning commute.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NWI.com

Gusty storms prompt hazardous weather outlook in NWI

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for all Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County warning of gusty winds and a Saturday night storm. Severe storms that have developed over Iowa are set to move across northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana Saturday night, the National Weather Service said. Strong gusty...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

More wintry weather for Chicago is on the way

Chicago - Monday will mark the end of the first week of meteorological spring but wintry weather for next week is the headline. We will start the week off with some sticking snow and possibly end it with a bit more. Saturday could feel more like February than the middle of March.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Welcome To Meteorological Spring

Hi Everyone! Welcome to meteorological spring. Yep, by the numbers, spring has started. The traditional spring starts on March 20 — this year around 5:30 a.m.! That is when the direct ray’s of the sun shine on the Equator as they move toward the Northern Hemisphere. But meteorological spring is about temperature. The normal temperatures are now around 50 degrees and 30 degrees. Every few days they will rise by a solid degree, and that is a big deal. The march toward the highest average daytime high and overnight low has officially begun. Step by step, inch by inch. By the numbers,...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy