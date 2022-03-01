ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage On NextCure with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $16

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading.

Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down 26% to 66% From Their Highs That Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Both of these stocks have had their valuations drop like rocks, giving them appealing prices today. Upstart continued to grow while mitigating its business risks. The Trade Desk is expanding its dominance, yet its full potential is largely untapped. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Foot Locker ratings are slashed by analysts in reaction to Nike development

Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Underweight from Equal-weight following the long-term strategy update from the retailer, which the firm thinks impairs the long-term cash generation potential. Analyst Kimberly Greenberge noted that Foot Locker (FL) announced a long-term strategy shift to diversify its merchandise and vendor...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Home Depot has rattled off back-to-back years of double-digit sales growth. Orange aprons are getting the job done. Disney is leading the way in the evolution of entertainment. Cisco is generating steady growth and a healthy dividend as it connects the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Berenberg Upgrades Cadence Design Systems to Buy, Announces $180 Price Target


TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Needham Maintains Buy on BTRS Holdings, Lowers Price Target to $12


STOCKS
Benzinga

Stephens & Co. Upgrades Pilgrims Pride to Overweight, Announces $35 Price Target


STOCKS
Benzinga

Argus Research Upgrades Under Armour to Buy, Announces $19 Price Target


STOCKS
Benzinga

JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Tata Motors with Overweight Rating


STOCKS
Benzinga

Stifel Maintains Buy on Cedar Fair, Raises Price Target to $70


STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Things Twilio's Management Said That Make the Stock a Screaming Buy

Management reiterated its promise to grow organic revenue at greater than a 30% pace. Non-GAAP profitability is just around the corner. During earnings season, investors (and the general public) are given a snapshot of where a public company stands financially. While the numbers reported are important, it's often what management says during a conference call or in its earnings release that actually drives market sentiment regarding how the stock should be priced. By their nature, the numbers tend to be retrospective, while the comments often give some outlook on the future of the company.
STOCKS

