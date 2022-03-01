Deal: What’s Better Than a Regular Denim Jacket? This Blanket-Lined Denim Jacket.

Click here to read the full article. Months after branching into the intimates space, women’s apparel retailer Maurices is eyeing its next venture: tweens.
The Duluth, Minn. company announced on Wednesday it will launch its in-house tween girls apparel brand, Evsie, in late March. The line will focus on denim jeans, shorts and skirts in a number of washes and stretch fabrications for girls ages 8-12. Also featured in the collection are tops, jackets, dresses and rompers.
The brand already has a presence on both Instagram and Gen Z-favorite TikTok at @evsieofficial. A promo video shows wide-leg jeans with an elastic waist,...
