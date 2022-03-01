ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal: What’s Better Than a Regular Denim Jacket? This Blanket-Lined Denim Jacket.

By Alex Lauer, @alexlauer
 6 days ago
A denim jacket is an absolute springtime essential, but not all denim jackets are created equal. Sure, we can appreciate the simplicity of a 100% blue jean construction, but if we had to choose one layer to rule...

StyleCaster

Zara’s Denim Selection Is On Point—And The Jeans Are All Under $50

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything. From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks.
TODAY.com

16 stylist-approved ways to wear denim jackets right now

Sourcing Journal

Denim Brands Balance Core with Novelty at Project and Magic

Looser fits, finishing details and non-denim companion pieces to jeans trended at Project and Magic last week in Las Vegas. The men's and women's apparel shows, held alongside Sourcing at Magic, saw a 15 percent increase in exhibiting brands compared to August 2021, according to owner Informa Markets Fashion, including a significant increase in men's brands. Attendance was also up from the summer event, which marked the events' first return to an in-person format since February 2020. Informa reports increased attendance from chain stores and department store buyers over August 2021, and a 50 percent...
ETOnline.com

The Best Levi's Jean Jackets on Amazon

While prepping your spring wardrobe essentials, you may find some fresh new pieces at Amazon-- it has tons of deals on everything your wardrobe needs for the season change. At this time of year, a jean jacket is the ideal layering piece. Levi's is a favorite denim brand for seasonal...
Sourcing Journal

Denim Head Threads: Inside the Closet of Cone Denim’s Pierette Scavuzzo

Individuals in the denim industry are focused on making goods that wind up in other people's wardrobes, but how do they curate their own closets? This series offers an inside look into the personal style and shopping behavior of the people behind jeans. Pierette Scavuzzo is the New York-based design director of Cone Denim, which supplies denim textiles to brands like Levi's and Lee. Read on to see Pierette's style philosophy on color and fit.
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Save on a Smart Home Rower, Denim Jacket Savings & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Echelon. $1,000 $695 (31% OFF) This...
Harper's Bazaar

No One Is Doing Denim Like Glenn Martens for Diesel

When a designer is working at the helm of more than one fashion house at a time, there’s always the question of whether or not they’ll be able to pull it off. Glenn Martens is currently the creative director for both Diesel and Y/Project, and if he's any example, the key to doubling up on fashion jobs lies in how you interpret a brand's heritage — and in how you lean into what you do best. For Martens, that's denim. Very few people are doing jeans quite like him.
Esquire

One of Patagonia’s Best Jackets Is More Than $75 Off Right Now

After it came out in the fall of 2017, Patagonia's Micro Puff Jacket was Gear Patrol's choice for the best synthetic insulated jacket for two years running (until it got beat out by its fluffier cousin, the Macro Puff). Simply put, it strikes the perfect balance of warmth and weight (it's the lightest insulated jacket that Patagonia has made to date). The secret to its innovation is a new type of insulation called PlumaFill that's made up of down-mimicking polyester fibers secured together in one continuous, fluffy line, which zig-zags around beneath its ripstop nylon shell.
Gear Patrol

The Raw Denim Jeans Experts Are Breaking in

When you want to know about cheese or wine, you consult the people that make it. The same goes for denim. If you want to know which pair of jeans to buy next, you ask the owners of a few of the most respected shops. Don't have any close by?...
Gear Patrol

A Beginner's Guide to Raw Denim

The blue jean is one of the most ubiquitous garments in the world and changed fashion forever when Levi Strauss commercialized — not invented — the garment in the late-1800s. Today, there's hardly a closet without a pair. While today's versions are washed down for softness and distressed for a worn-in look, every jean starts out as a raw, blank canvas of indigo and cotton.
hypebeast.com

Telfar Introduces New Denim Styles

Continuing to captivate the fashion landscape through bags, accessories and ready-to-wear pieces, Telfar is now introducing new denim styles. The forthcoming offering consists of two denim styles that are a part of Telfar’s post-seasonal evergreen collection. First up is the BAGGY Jean that made its debut during Telfar’s FW20 runway show. Coming in blue and black washes, the jeans have been recast as a unisex silhouette with deep pockets that extend from front-t0-back. Next up is the THIGH-HOLE Jean that has been a part of the Telfar catalog since SS15. Washed in blue and black shades, the garment features Telfar’s signature thigh cutouts and cut-off back pockets.
Sourcing Journal

Denim Anchors Maurices’ Brand-New Tween Girl Line

Months after branching into the intimates space, women's apparel retailer Maurices is eyeing its next venture: tweens. The Duluth, Minn. company announced on Wednesday it will launch its in-house tween girls apparel brand, Evsie, in late March. The line will focus on denim jeans, shorts and skirts in a number of washes and stretch fabrications for girls ages 8-12. Also featured in the collection are tops, jackets, dresses and rompers. The brand already has a presence on both Instagram and Gen Z-favorite TikTok at @evsieofficial. A promo video shows wide-leg jeans with an elastic waist,...
goodmorningamerica.com

Madewell's spring collection features must-have denim, flowy linen dresses

With spring soon upon us, Madewell is serving up must-have looks with its Spring 2022 collection. Madewell's ready-to-wear line includes nature-inspired, warm-weather styles great for layering. The line also showcases fun floral pattern maxi dresses that are lightweight, trendy and eco-friendly. Keep scrolling to check out some picks from Madewell's...
InsideHook

ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

