Bob Odenkirk opens up about 'heart incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and comedian Bob Odenkirk sits down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb to talk about his new memoir “Comedy,...

Vanity Fair

Bob Odenkirk’s Next Chapter

Bob Odenkirk became obsessed with comedy in elementary school and spent three decades making groundbreaking funny stuff (doing sketch at Second City; writing for The Ben Stiller Show; inventing Matt Foley, motivational speaker; discovering Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim; appearing in The Larry Sanders Show; creating Mr. Show with David Cross) while maintaining a bone-deep indifference to conventional showbiz success. So naturally, Odenkirk has become a big star as a dramatic actor.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

Colton Underwood announces engagement: ‘Life is going to be fun with you’

Colton Underwood is preparing to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown. The former "Bachelor" star, 30, announced the couple's engagement during an interview with People magazine, revealing that he and Brown, 39, celebrated taking the next step in their relationship while in California's Big Sur earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
See how Jessica Biel is celebrating her 40th birthday with Justin Timberlake, sons

As Jessica Biel turned 40 on Thursday, she said she is feeling grateful for her husband, Justin Timberlake, and their sons, Silas and Phineas. “Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo,” Biel wrote on Instagram. “Now celebrating 40 with my two other favorite guys on the planet. Love you family.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bob Odenkirk Admits He 'Wouldn't Have Survived' If He Didn't Get Help in Time Following Heart Incident

Bob Odenkirk recently opened up about his frightening heart incident and admitted that he "wouldn't have survived" if he didn't get help in time. The beloved actor has been making the TV and radio rounds lately, promoting his memoir, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama. During an interview on the TODAY show, Odenkirk spoke with journalist Hoda Kotb and shared some candid details about the terrifying experience.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Bob Odenkirk Explains How Working Out For Nobody Helped In The Midst Of His Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk has had one of those careers that you can’t help but be impressed by. He’s made fans doing comedy work in projects like Mr. Show, he’s made even more fans doing more serious drama like Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul. He’s even more recently shown that he can do action with last year’s Nobody. Because of his successful career there were a lot of fans who mildly freaked out when the actor suffered a mild heart attack recently. However, the actor credits the action movie for being part of the reason he made it through in pretty good shape.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Hope the Final Season Answer These Burning Questions

During its five-year run, Breaking Bad made television history, becoming one of the most iconic shows of all time and winning close to 100 awards with just five seasons. One of its biggest contributions to TV, however, was the smash-hit spin-off show that came as a result of its massive success, Better Call Saul. And now, seven years and five seasons later, the sixth and final season of the spin-off is quickly approaching.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

After CBS' Bull, Another Pair Of Network TV Shows Have Been Cancelled

Up until just recently,, the TV cancellation gods had been fairly calm and unassuming so far in 2022. While there have been a couple of popular shows let go here and there, most have been from Netflix or outlets outside the broadcast TV scope, with CBS’ now-cancelled Bull being the biggest example on the major network front. That number has now tripled, however, with two more original scripted series getting the axe ahead of May’s mega-batch of season finales: Ordinary Joe and The Big Leap.
TV SERIES
Albia Newspapers

Bob Odenkirk 'can't remember a thing' of his heart attack

Bob Odenkirk "can't remember a thing" of his heart attack. The 59-year-old actor was shooting his Netflix hit ‘Better Call Saul’ in New Mexico in July when he collapsed and suffered a heart attack, with his co-star Rhea Seehorn rushing to his rescue. Bob - who plays Saul...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

Better Call Saul Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Teasers, and Everything Else to Know

It's almost showtime for colorful criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), née Jimmy McGill. After a long wait, Season 6 of Better Call Saul premieres in April. The AMC drama, which TV Guide named the best show on TV right now after Season 5, is barreling toward what's sure to be an intense ending, and although a few characters' fates were already set in stone in Breaking Bad, there's still plenty up in the air. Will Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) be ruined by her choices? Can Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) get out of the cartel life? Even the story of Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic, Jimmy's future assumed identity, isn't wrapped up yet.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Breaking Bad Complete Marathon to Air Before Better Call Saul Season 6

AMC is leading into the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul with Breaking Bad: The Complete Marathon, a five-week marathon of the hit Vince Gilligan drama. Complete seasons of Breaking Bad will air across five consecutive Saturdays, starting with "Pilot" on March 19 and ending with series finale "Felina" on April 16. AMC is presenting the re-runs with behind-the-scenes content and exclusive interviews with cast and crew. It all leads to the Season 6 premiere of Better Call Saul, returning April 18 with the first half of the Breaking Bad prequel's two-part final season.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kate McKinnon talks Carole Baskin role, favorite 'SNL' character

Kate McKinnon joins TODAY with a sneak peak of her new series “Joe vs. Carole,” in which she transforms into the animal loving Carole Baskin. When asked why she was drawn to the role, she says, “She’s a character, and there are so few of those left in the natural world, so I grabbed on.” McKinnon also dishes on her eleven seasons on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ revealing which character was her favorite to play.March 1, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS

