Bob Odenkirk opens up about 'heart incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul'

It's almost showtime for colorful criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), née Jimmy McGill. After a long wait, Season 6 of Better Call Saul premieres in April. The AMC drama, which TV Guide named the best show on TV right now after Season 5, is barreling toward what's sure to be an intense ending, and although a few characters' fates were already set in stone in Breaking Bad, there's still plenty up in the air. Will Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) be ruined by her choices? Can Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) get out of the cartel life? Even the story of Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic, Jimmy's future assumed identity, isn't wrapped up yet.
