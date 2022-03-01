Bob Odenkirk opens up about 'heart incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Bob Odenkirk has had one of those careers that you can’t help but be impressed by. He’s made fans doing comedy work in projects like Mr. Show, he’s made even more fans doing more serious drama like Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul. He’s even more recently shown that he can do action with last year’s Nobody. Because of his successful career there were a lot of fans who mildly freaked out when the actor suffered a mild heart attack recently. However, the actor credits the action movie for being part of the reason he made it through in pretty good shape.

