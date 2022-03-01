ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Zoo reopens its gates for the season

By Fontaine Glenn
 6 days ago

With the calendar changing to March, it’s a sure sign spring is not far away.

The Erie Zoo is reopening its gates for the new season Tuesday. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last admission at 4:15 p.m.

The zoo has been closed for the season since Dec. 1st.

This year at the zoo, outdoor exhibits will have no mask requirement.

A grand reopening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, and all admission will be free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — paid for by UPMC Health Plan.

At the annual celebration, there will be goodies from Tim Hortons, and Chick-fil-A, along with gift shop and concession discounts. Plus, the carousel will be open for rides.

Visit eriezoo.org for more.

YourErie

Maple syrup on tap at Asbury Woods

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Swinging spring temperatures means maple syrup, and Asbury Woods isn’t missing the season. This year, the local nature preserve has hung 65 buckets on its maple trees. Some of the trees have multiple taps. Whether a tree is tapped is determined based on how many times it has been tapped and the diameter […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch: RV & Travel Expo kicks off

Erie residents have the opportunity to begin their spring planning as the RV & Travel Expo kicks off at the Bayfront Convention Center. Briaunna Malone was live from the Bayfront Convention Center with more information on the expo and what those visiting can expect. Spring and summer planning can begin Friday at the RV & Travel Expo at the Bayfront Convention […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town March 4-6

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists The Erie Art Museum is proud to display the Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists exhibit. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

RV & Travel Expo kicks off at Bayfront Convention Center

Day one of the RV and Travel Expo kicked off at the Bayfront Convention Center for travel enthusiasts to purchase a new RV or for anyone looking to begin their outdoor adventures. For the event, RVs will fill the Bayfront Convention Center for dealers to showcase their selections of RVs to first time buyers or […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch: Find fish fry dinners near you

Come dinner, fish fillets and mac and cheese could be on your plate. Fontaine Glenn was live in the control with more on where you can find fish dinners around town. For anyone participating in Lent, Fridays means meat is off the menu except for fish. The Knights of Columbus at Saint Luke Catholic Church […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YourErie

CEO of Feeding America visits Second Harvest Food Bank

A woman who has been considered to be one of America’s most powerful weapons in the war on hunger, spent time in Erie to say thank you to the local response to hunger during the pandemic. It may not look like it, but this is history in the making. This is the first time a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie residents take advantage of good weather while it lasts

It felt more like spring on March 6. as the temperatures reached the 70’s. The weekend of March 4-6 felt like spring according to residents as the temperatures were in the 70’s and the weather was sunny. People decided to take advantage of the great weather by heading to Presque Isle State Park where you […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

