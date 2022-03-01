Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Friday to debate the risks of developing myocarditis after receiving Moderna's or Pfizer's vaccines. Though rare, Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines have both been linked to a risk of myocarditis. However, the risk was higher following the second dose of Moderna's vaccine in...
As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
Three vaccine doses appear to be insufficient for people with weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends getting the fourth dose for optimum protection against COVID-19. New Guidance. The CDC is keen on having immunocompromised people vaccinated for the fourth time amid reports on...
Melatonin, a widely-accessible drug often used as an agent against sleep disorders, may be an effective treatment for COVID-19 in both managing serious disease and acting as a preventative agent, a large review suggests. The authors believe evidence points to melatonin being a cheap and available option to battling COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, filling a void that is sorely lacking in treatment options for the virus.
Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
Schematics illustrating the process for quantifying the amount of viable infectious C. pneumoniae present in various mouse tissues.Credit: DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-06749-9 At Griffith University, researchers have discovered how a common nostril bacteria might trigger a chain of events that could lead to Alzheimer's disease in humans.
While the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country, many people decide to treat the virus with Ivermectin on their own, a drug that is not approved by the FDA for Covid-19 treatment. Until now, not a single study has shown positive effects Ivermectin has on treating the deadly virus.
An FDA-approved drug that has been in clinical use for more than 70 years may protect against lung injury and the risk of blood clots in severe COVID-19 and other disorders that cause immune-mediated damage to the lungs, according to a preclinical study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.
As the world at-large begins adapting to a reality in which COVID-19 remains present, many countries are adopting less severe mandates and quarantine regulations. European countries like the UK, Denmark, and Sweden have laid out plans to lift all pandemic-related COVID measures; but the U.S. shows no such inclination, at least on a federal level.
Gallbladder cancer is defined as an abnormal cell growth in the gallbladder. Almost all cases of gallbladder cancer are adenocarcinoma, which is cancer that starts in gland-like cells that line the body. The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ on the right side of your abdomen, resting just below your...
The effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines for children waned quickly during the Omicron surge, especially among children ages 5 to 11, but was still protective against severe disease, according to new data from the New York State Department of Health. Within one month of being fully vaccinated, effectiveness of...
More than 20 COVID vaccines are in use globally, each one based on the ancestral coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that surfaced in Wuhan, China, over two years ago. Among them, mRNA vaccines are believed to offer the best protection against severe disease. "It's been clear for quite a while that none of...
CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with an allergic reaction to their first dose of mRNA severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, the risk for repeated immediate allergic and severe immediate allergic reactions associated with a second dose is low, according to a review published online Feb. 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Findings can help ease supply constraints. N95 respirators are commonly used in hospitals worldwide to protect healthcare personnel from infectious pathogens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare facilities have experienced shortages of the respirators, forcing personnel to re-use them or resort to less protective masking alternatives. In keeping with guidance from...
The CDC is expected to update guidelines for Americans with weakened immune systems on Monday. Officials are recommending a shorter wait time to receive a fourth booster dose for those who have received Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They are also advising people who have gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccines to seek two booster doses rather than one. Dr. Mark Kline, the chief physician of Children's Hospital New Orleans, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss this and other developments in the COVID-19 crisis.
(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator has approved a therapy developed by Johnson & Johnson and its China-focused partner Legend Biotech Corp to treat a type of white blood cell cancer, the U.S. healthcare company said on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision paves the way for Legend’s...
Pfizer Canada, a unit of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is recalling all lots of high blood pressure drug Inderal-LA (propranolol hydrochloride) extended release capsules, in 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg dosage due to the presence of a potential cancer causing compound, nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-propranolol) above the acceptable level.
