Saint Paul, MN

Flowering medical marijuana now available in Minnesota

 6 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesotans who use medical marijuana now have a new way of consuming the cannabis. Starting Tuesday, everyone who is registered for medical marijuana can apply to get it in its purest form, dried flower. According to the Minnesota Department of...

Lexington Herald-Leader

Will Kentucky be in the final four… of states without medical marijuana?

As more Southern states legalize cannabis for medical use, Kentucky legislative leaders who have blocked this issue for years are running out of excuses. It might have seemed unthinkable when California first legalized medical marijuana in 1996 that this would ever happen in a place like Kentucky. But today it’s not just thinkable – it’s inevitable. That’s why the time for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana is now.
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
KTUL

Oklahoma medical marijuana licenses to implement seed-to-sale

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has reached an agreement allowing Oklahoma’s seed-to-sale system to move forward. The Order lifts the restraining order that blocked OMMA from implementing a seed-to-sale tracking and tagging system for the medical marijuana industry. All medical marijuana commercial licensees have until...
KTBS

Ark. medical marijuana sales top $20M in January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas medical marijuana patients spent $20.53 million in January at the state's 37 dispensaries to obtain 3,731 pounds – which equals more than $5,500 a pound. Patients have bought more than 76,000 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.
New Haven Register

Nebraska medical marijuana bill derided as 'poison pill''

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would allow marijuana for medicinal use in Nebraska while imposing tight restrictions hit a wall of opposition Wednesday from both legalization advocates and opponents. Some legalization supporters blasted the measure as a “poison pill" that would effectively make it impossible to obtain...
YourErie

LECOM to offer medical marijuana course

LECOM will offer a science and medical cannabinoid therapeutics course in June of 2022. This course is designed to help teach health professionals about the growing medical marijuana industry. Here’s more on what the course entails, as well as, a local doctor’s sentiments on expanding medicinal cannabis knowledge to classrooms. Students who have already obtained […]
South Philly Review

How safe or medicinal is medical marijuana during pregnancy?

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, January was national Birth Defect Month. As many pregnant people know, there are a lot of possible risks and dangers associated with pregnancy. Threats can vary from food or beverages consumed to drug use during pregnancy. Marijuana (cannabis sativa or weed) is one of the most common drugs used for recreation. One of every 33 babies is born with a congenital disability. Any agent that can cause this type of abnormality in an embryo or fetus is called a teratogen. These agents can lead to physical malformations, neurological problems or even miscarriage or stillbirth. Marijuana has recently gained recognition for its medicinal purposes; nevertheless, marijuana is still a teratogen drug that can cause congenital disabilities.
WDAM-TV

Citizens advocate for medical marijuana facility in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Local governments in Mississippi are now about a month into the 90 days opt-out period for medical marijuana. Leaders must decide if they want it grown and sold in their areas. The Lamar County Board of Supervisors wants to hear from citizens about the future...
New Haven Register

Bill ending conceal carry permit mandate heads to governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A concealed weapons permit would become optional and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon would be eliminated under legislation approved along partisan lines by Ohio's GOP-controlled Legislature and sent to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.
New Haven Register

Democrats fear broadcaster Hepola could be spoiler for Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The entry of former broadcaster Cory Hepola into the Minnesota governor’s race as a centrist third-party candidate adds a new challenge to Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection bid, and Democrats are already calling him a spoiler. Hepola, who has been a morning host...
WTAJ

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County’s second medical marijuana dispensary is now open in State College. Curaleaf is located on 1248 S Atherton Street and offers a variety of products. Orders can be placed online or in-store. Customers will need to provide a medical card and state issued ID or driver’s license. Curaleaf is […]
WFAA

Texas still falling behind in access to medical marijuana

AUSTIN, Texas — A recent report by Americans for Safe Access said there's a lack of access to medical cannabis in the state of Texas. House Bill 1535 went into effect on Sept. 1. The bill added all forms of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of qualifying conditions and doubled the amount of THC allowed in marijuana products from 0.5% to 1%.
WLOX

Medical Marijuana seminar happening soon in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi could see 30 to 40 businesses growing medical marijuana, according to Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Ken Newberger. While the state is still working on all of the rules and regulations for growers, processors and sellers, the association is moving forward with...
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
