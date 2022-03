LANSING, MI – An Oakland County woman and her dad shared tears of joy recently after she won a $300,000 jackpot on a lottery ticket her dad bought for her. “My dad was going to the store, so I gave him a few dollars and told him to get me a lottery ticket,” said the 33-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “He came home with a Bingo ticket, which I have never played since I usually only play the Cashword games.”

