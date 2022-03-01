CT Man Wins $100K In State Lottery

Here are the latest CT Lottery winners. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

A winning $100,000 CT Lottery ticket sold at a Connecticut gas station has been cashed in by one lucky player.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, New Haven County resident Carlos Cortez, of Waterbury, cashed in a winning $100,000 "Cash5" scratch-off ticket that was sold by the R A Hafeez Corporation on Meriden Avenue in Waterbury.

Later that day, two other CT Lottery players cashed in tickets worth $10,000.

"Cash5" costs $1 per wager, and players can add a "KICKER" option for an additional 50 cents per wager to increase the chance of winning and unlock additional prize levels.

To play "Cash5" with a "KICKER," players choose five different numbers between 1 and 35 or ask for a "Quick Pick" to let the machine choose random numbers.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Cortez wasn't the only one to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, East Hartford resident Deborah Matterazzo won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Glastonbury;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Glastonbury; On Feb. 22, Hartford resident Josaia Randolph won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Kiko Mart in Windsor;

won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Kiko Mart in Windsor; On Feb. 22, Stratford resident Alhassan Mustaphah won $13,125 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the EZ Stop in Stratford;

won $13,125 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the EZ Stop in Stratford; On Feb. 23, Monroe resident Rana Wassouf Dib won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Monroe;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Monroe; On Feb. 23, Woodbridge resident John Brandt, Sr . won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the City Star Mart in Guilford;

. won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the City Star Mart in Guilford; On Feb. 23, East Hartford resident Edwin Martinez won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Citgo in East Hartford;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Citgo in East Hartford; On Feb. 23, Bridgeport resident Carlos Hernandez won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Saba Petroleum in Bridgeport;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Saba Petroleum in Bridgeport; On Feb. 23, Torrington resident Gail Carlson won $15,104 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Nicholas Pizza House in Torrington;

won $15,104 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Nicholas Pizza House in Torrington; On Feb. 23, Bethel resident Graciela Rojas Amon won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Bethel Foodmarket;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Bethel Foodmarket; On Thursday, Feb. 24, Bloomfield resident Catherine McLennon won $20,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Stop & Go Food Mart in Bloomfield;

won $20,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Stop & Go Food Mart in Bloomfield; A winning $10,000 "10X Cash 15th Edition" was cashed in by a Stamford resident that was sold at Shell Norwalk ;

; On Feb. 24, West Simsbury resident Frederick Dibattista, Jr . won $10,000 playing "Mega Millions" on a ticket sold at the Sunrise Convenience Store in Simsbury;

. won $10,000 playing "Mega Millions" on a ticket sold at the Sunrise Convenience Store in Simsbury; On Feb. 24, Derby resident Carlton, Watson, Jr . won $20,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Daybreak Doughnuts in Bridgeport;

. won $20,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Daybreak Doughnuts in Bridgeport; On Feb. 24, Newington resident Anthony Cruz won $15,208 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Mobil On The Run in Hartford.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.