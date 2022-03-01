ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

CT Man Wins $100K In State Lottery

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTq8p_0eSPL8WS00
Here are the latest CT Lottery winners. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

A winning $100,000 CT Lottery ticket sold at a Connecticut gas station has been cashed in by one lucky player.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, New Haven County resident Carlos Cortez, of Waterbury, cashed in a winning $100,000 "Cash5" scratch-off ticket that was sold by the R A Hafeez Corporation on Meriden Avenue in Waterbury.

Later that day, two other CT Lottery players cashed in tickets worth $10,000.

"Cash5" costs $1 per wager, and players can add a "KICKER" option for an additional 50 cents per wager to increase the chance of winning and unlock additional prize levels.

To play "Cash5" with a "KICKER," players choose five different numbers between 1 and 35 or ask for a "Quick Pick" to let the machine choose random numbers.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Cortez wasn't the only one to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

  • On Tuesday, Feb. 22, East Hartford resident Deborah Matterazzo won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Glastonbury;
  • On Feb. 22, Hartford resident Josaia Randolph won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Kiko Mart in Windsor;
  • On Feb. 22, Stratford resident Alhassan Mustaphah won $13,125 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the EZ Stop in Stratford;
  • On Feb. 23, Monroe resident Rana Wassouf Dib won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Monroe;
  • On Feb. 23, Woodbridge resident John Brandt, Sr. won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the City Star Mart in Guilford;
  • On Feb. 23, East Hartford resident Edwin Martinez won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Citgo in East Hartford;
  • On Feb. 23, Bridgeport resident Carlos Hernandez won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Saba Petroleum in Bridgeport;
  • On Feb. 23, Torrington resident Gail Carlson won $15,104 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Nicholas Pizza House in Torrington;
  • On Feb. 23, Bethel resident Graciela Rojas Amon won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Bethel Foodmarket;
  • On Thursday, Feb. 24, Bloomfield resident Catherine McLennon won $20,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Stop & Go Food Mart in Bloomfield;
  • A winning $10,000 "10X Cash 15th Edition" was cashed in by a Stamford resident that was sold at Shell Norwalk;
  • On Feb. 24, West Simsbury resident Frederick Dibattista, Jr. won $10,000 playing "Mega Millions" on a ticket sold at the Sunrise Convenience Store in Simsbury;
  • On Feb. 24, Derby resident Carlton, Watson, Jr. won $20,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Daybreak Doughnuts in Bridgeport;
  • On Feb. 24, Newington resident Anthony Cruz won $15,208 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Mobil On The Run in Hartford.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Here's Breakdown By County On How Much Gas Prices Have Increased In CT Since Last Week

The ongoing conflict overseas between Ukraine and Russia has forced gas prices in Connecticut to dramatically spike to previously unseen highs. As of Monday, March 7, the average price of gas is up to $4.28 per gallon in Connecticut, according to AAA, ahead of the national average, which has risen to $4.07 as crude oil prices continue to soar during the Russian invasion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Schools In East Haven Evacuated Due To Bomb Threats

Two schools in Connecticut were evacuated after there were reports of a bomb threat. In New Haven County, the East Haven Police Department was called to investigate the threat that was made to the East Haven Academy on Hudson Street. Police said that they do not believe the threat is...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Two Waterbury Women Shot, One Killed

One Connecticut woman was shot and killed, and another wounded in an overnight incident. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:15 a.m., Saturday, March 5 outside of 215 Hill St., in Waterbury. The women were found when officers responded to weapons complaints outside of a home, said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
City
Stamford, CT
City
Torrington, CT
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Newington, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
City
Woodbridge, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
City
Windsor, CT
Waterbury, CT
Lifestyle
City
Guilford, CT
City
West Simsbury, CT
New Haven County, CT
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Westfield Police Searching For Missing Man

Police in Western Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 31-year-old man. The Westfield Police Department in Hampden County reported that Wayne Jackson was last seen on Wednesday, March 2. Police said Jackson may have been in Springfield in the area of Western New England University. Jackson...
WESTFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

New Norwalk Restaurant Draws Praise For Large Portions

A new Fairfield County restaurant has seen praise for its large portions. Tio Agustin is located at 99 New Canaan Ave. in Norwalk. The family-owned restaurant focuses on offering authentic traditional Mexican cuisine, according to owners. Some menu items include chile relleno, quesadillas, tacos, and freshly-made guacamole. "Great food here,"...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Homicide Suspect Surrenders To Police

A Connecticut man wanted for the homicide of another man found shot to death inside a vehicle turned himself in to police. New Haven County resident Jose Baez Candelario, age 43, of Waterbury, turned himself in on Saturday, March 5, for the September 2021 murder of Timothy Hughes. On Monday,...
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Lottery#A Lottery Retailer#Ct Lottery Headquarters#Ct Lotto#The Kiko Mart#Super Stop Shop#The City Star Mart
Daily Voice

Uber Eats Driver Injured During Westport Carjacking, Police Say

An adult and two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking in Fairfield County that left an Uber Eats driver with a severe head injury. The incident took place around 7 p.m., Saturday, March 5 when Westport Police officers responded to the parking lot of 1759 Post Road East on a report of the possible theft of a motor vehicle.
Daily Voice

Kingston Restaurant Closes After 15 Years In Business

A Hudson Valley restaurant has closed after 15 years in business. The owners of Mole Mole, a Mexican restaurant located in Ulster County, announced the closure in a Facebook post on Friday, March 4. The eatery is located at 23 Broadway in Kingston. "We thank all of our valued customers,...
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

175-Pound Gargoyle Stolen In PA: Police

Have you seen a 175-pound gargoyle flying around? One was stolen from a Pennsylvania home and police are asking the public for help finding it. The 3 1/2 feet tall gargoyle and was stolen sometime between Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, according to Manheim Township police. The cast-iron statue was...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Shooting At Chili's Restaurant In Danbury

Police are investigating a shooting incident outside a Chili's restaurant in northern Fairfield County. The incident took place around 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 when officers responded to the Chili's Restaurant at 81 Newtown Road inn Danbury for the report of a disturbance with shots fired. A preliminary investigation...
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head In Chester: Report

A man was shot in the head while sitting in a car in Chester over the weekend, 6abc reports. Responding officers found the victim at Lloyd Street and West 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, the outlet says citing police. The man was in critical condition and no...
CHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
229K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy