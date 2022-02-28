Tuition and Fees

Stack of 100 dollar billsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Noticing that your bills going up? I don't know about you, but every time I go grocery shopping I'm in sticker shock at the prices of well, basically everything. The idea of receiving hundreds of dollars every month sounds absolutely incredible. And that's exactly what U.S. Senator Mitt Romney's new plan proposes. Romney's plan is called the Family Security Act, and this new framework would mean families receive a monthly cash benefit amounting up to $350 a month for each young child. You would also receive $250 a month for each school-aged child.

12 HOURS AGO