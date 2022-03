LORAIN, Ohio -- The wait is almost over for chicken sandwich fans in Lorain. The first Chick-fil-A in the county will open its doors on March 10. The new restaurant is located at 5400 N. Leavitt Road near the Meijer superstore. In addition to a dining room, the location will feature double drive-thru lanes. Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

13 HOURS AGO