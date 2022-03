Ukraine’s UN envoy has suggested Russian diplomats seek help for mental health issues by calling the NHS, after they said the invasion was justified to “stop war”.Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya on Monday held up a printout of the tweet posted by the Russian embassy in London, which quoted foreign minister Sergey Lavrov as saying that the country’s goal of military action against Ukraine was to actually prevent any war from breaking out there.Mr Kyslytsya also read the tweet out loud at the UN meeting in New York.“Those who posted today, this text – ‘Foreign Minister Lavrov: The goal of Russia’s...

