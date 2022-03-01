ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Tavernier targets ‘perfect’ end to the season as Rangers chase Celtic

 6 days ago
Rangers captain James Tavernier admits they need a “perfect” run-in as the reigning cinch Premiership champions chase Celtic.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s team have dropped 11 points in eight matches since the winter break and trail their rivals by three points.

Draws against Dundee United and Motherwell have proved costly in the past two matches and Rangers are looking for their first away league win of 2022 when they take on St Johnstone in Perth on Wednesday.

Tavernier said: “We’ve got 10 games left and they have to be perfect.

“That’s always our full focus. Before the Dundee (United) game our full focus was on 12 wins. We obviously didn’t want the slip-ups we have had in the past two games.

“We will learn from that and we don’t want that to come into our play in the 10 games in the rest of the season.”

Van Bronckhorst echoed his skipper’s thoughts.

“I think it’s quite clear now that we are coming into the end of the season with the last 10 games and they are all important,” the Ibrox boss said.

“We need to get three points in every game. We were very disappointed with the draw at the weekend but it’s a new challenge and we have to get three points.”

Rangers will travel to McDiarmid Park without Aaron Ramsey, Steven Davis, Amad Diallo, Ryan Jack and Filip Helander.

Ramsey has only played 29 minutes of Premiership football since arriving on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day and he does not look like being back for Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen.

“I don’t have a clear timeline,” Van Bronckhorst said. “Hopefully he can join the team very soon. He is already working on the pitch again so hopefully in the near future we can welcome him back in the squad.

“Of course we wanted Aaron to be involved more than he is now but the most disappointed (person) is Aaron himself.

“But it’s football, you will almost never get an ideal scenario as a coach.

“You just have to make sure you handle situations well for the players and for us as a team in general and just move forward.

“Probably Filip and Ryan will be back for the weekend and Diallo sometime next week.”

