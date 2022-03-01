Bucs GM Jason Licht on possibility of welcoming back Tom Brady: 'We're going to leave the light on'

Quarterback Tom Brady. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine began on Tuesday and among the general managers in attendance was Jason Licht of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Licht joined Peter Schrager of "Good Morning Football" to discuss not only the Bucs offseason and draft plans, but their recently-retired quarterback, Tom Brady.

Many have speculated that Brady isn't actually done with his NFL playing career, despite being 44 years old.

"TB12" announced his retirement one month ago after a 22-year NFL career, including 20 with the New England Patriots and the final two with Tampa Bay. Brady's final game came in the Buccaneers' NFC divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23.

Without Brady, the Bucs have veteran signal-caller Blaine Gabbert and youngster Kyle Trask as the other two quarterbacks on their current roster. The team could also pursue a quarterback via the NFL Draft, or more likely, through a trade or free agency.

Among the big names that have been involved in rumors this offseason have been Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.