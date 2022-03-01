ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Police make additional arrests in deadly Jan 9 shooting on Suzanne Drive

By Tim Renaud
 6 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made two additional arrests in a deadly January 9 th shooting on Suzanne Drive.

North Charleston police responded to a location on Suzanne Drive for a report of someone needing help. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home.

Asherai Gadsden (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

That person died at the scene.

During an investigation, police identified three suspects in the case. Asherai Gadsden , 21, was arrested on murder and attempted armed robbery charges shortly after the shooting.

Police initially stated that Gadsden had asked officers to check on a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the home.

They later determined she took part in the killing.

Two additional suspects, Joshua Mack, 28, and Zora Henderson, 19, were apprehended in Mount Pleasant on Monday by the ‘Intelligence Led Police Unit’ and US Marshals Task Force.

Both were taken to the Charleston County Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted armed robbery.

Mack was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

