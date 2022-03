A pair of home playoff wins propel the Cougars into the final eight of the 1A state playoffs in Baker City. It's trophy time for the Country Christian girls basketball team after a pair of home state playoff wins thrust them into bracket play at the 1A State Tournament in Baker City. The Cougars dispatched Livingstone Academy 76-22 on Feb. 23, then Mohawk by a 51-16 score on Feb. 26 to earn their ticket to the big dance in Baker City and the Elite Eight. In the round of 24, the Cougars battled Livingstone Academy, which tried to employ a triangle-and-2 defense that ended up backfiring on them. The attempt to keep Lizzie Barden and Annie Bafford under control simply didn't work as they'd routinely break the pressure, creating five-on-three opportunities that provided points aplenty.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO