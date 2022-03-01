ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Seen Hanging Out With Kourtney Kardashian's Exes Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima

By Kisha Forde
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kendall Jenner Reunites With Kourtney Kardashian's EXES. We're willing to bet you didn't see this edition of Three's Company coming. Fresh off her catwalk duties during Milan Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner is living it up in Paris. However, fans were surprised to see a few familiar faces among her party...

shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Kylie Jenner Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor. Rise and shine: Caitlyn Jenner is sharing an update on mom-of-two Kylie Jenner. Almost a week after the beauty mogul announced the birth of her and Travis Scott's second baby, Caitlyn dished about her 19th grandchild during a Feb. 9 interview with Good Morning Britain. Confirming that Kylie welcomed a baby boy, Caitlyn added, "They're great. Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner’s son Wolf looks ‘exactly’ like daughter Stormi, says Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has revealed that Kylie Jenner’s newborn son is a carbon copy of his older sister.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris said Wolf looks “exactly” like Kylie’s daughter Stormi.Kylie and her partner, Travis Scott, welcomed Wolf on 2 February, a day after Stormi turned four.“It was amazing. It was me, Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now, you can only have so many people,” Kris told DeGeneres. “Back in the day I had like 15 people when I was giving birth, it was like a party. But now it’s...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Gus is 1! See how Mandy Moore and husband celebrated their son’s birthday

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend. “1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Is Unrecognizable With Red Hair Makeover – New Pics

Kendall Jenner looked completely unrecognizable when she showed off her new red hair makeover while out during Paris Fashion Week. Kendall Jenner, 26, debuted a brand new red hair makeover during fashion week and she has been looking fabulous with her new hairstyle. The supermodel was out in Paris on Feb. 28, when she had her new bright red hair down and straight. She styled her look with an oversized black and white trucker hat and sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says Chicago, 4, Looks ‘Too Grown’ In Photos From Aunt Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Girls Day’

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian shared snaps of her niece Chicago West and daughter True Thompson, Kanye took issue with the Instagram filter used on his 4-year-old. Kanye West, 44, wasn’t thrilled about an apparent Instagram filter that his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian used on a photo of his 4-year-old daughter Chicago. The Good American founder, 37, shared several snaps to her Instagram story of “girls day” with niece Chi and daughter True Thompson, 3, on Saturday, Feb. 19.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Khloé Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Fail—This Might Be Her Worst One Yet!

Khloé Kardashian has come under fire yet again for poorly editing her pictures either with Photoshop or one of the many photo editing apps readily available. This time round, the 37-year-old Good American founder was called out by fans after she posted a selfie on Instagram on February 25th, and the door behind her appeared to be very distorted. You’d think she would know the golden rule of ensuring the backgrounds don’t give anything away when editing a picture, but we guess not…
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner Is Keeping/Loving Her Runway Red Hair in Paris

Not sure what you're doing with your Sunday, but Kendall Jenner is spending hers frolicking around Paris looking like she's living the happiest chick flick makeover montage ever. Earlier this week, Kendall dyed her hair red to walk in the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 show at Milan Fashion Week and it seems safe to say she likes the look.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Real Feelings About Lookalike Chaney Jones Hanging Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West can’t get enough of her lookalike Chaney Jones — and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what Kim thinks. Kim Kardashian, 41, was on fire last week at Milan Fashion Week! The SKIMS founder cemented her status as a global fashion icon at the Prada show as her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, and Instagram model, Chaney Jones, 24, went on back to back dates in Miami, Florida. Chaney has been drawing plenty of comparison due her similarities to Kim — even being dubbed a “Kim lookalike” — right down to her fashion sense.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA. Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.
CELEBRITIES
