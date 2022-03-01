ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber Launches 'Explore' To Further Diversify Revenue Stream

By Anusuya Lahiri
 6 days ago
Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) new "Explore" feature will allow users to book dinner reservations, concert tickets, and other events directly through the Uber...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revenue Stream#Credit Card#Uber Technologies Inc#Cnbc
Uber's New Explore Feature Will Help You Book Entertainment

People can now book dinner reservations, buy tickets to events and get offers on rides using the new in-app Uber Explore feature, the ride-hailing giant said Tuesday. The feature will make suggestions based on your use of the Uber and Uber Eats apps, with categories including food and drink, art and culture, music and shows and nightlife.
CELL PHONES
