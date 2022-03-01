ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New docuseries celebrates beginnings of 'Hip-Hop Comedy'

fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Phat Tuesdays' celebrates the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers...

www.fox5atlanta.com

thesource.com

DJ Cassidy Celebrates Intersection of Reggae and Hip-Hop Culture with ‘Pass the Mic’ BET Afterparty Special

As Black History Month comes to a close, the 2022 NAACP Image Awards cap off a month celebrating black contributions to society. After the ceremony on Saturday, February 26, the celebrating will continue in a big way with DJ Cassidy’s special Reggae edition of Pass The Mic following the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. The special, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022, brings together Reggae and dancehall icons, celebrating Reggae’s influence on hip-hop and global culture.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
#Comedy Show#The Creator#Comedians#La
CBS News

Element Of Hip Hop Awards taking place today in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The annual Element of Hip Hop Awards will take place Tuesday in the Bronx. Rap legends Grandmaster Melle Mel and Grandmaster Caz will serve as co-hosts. The ceremony honors Bronx hip-hop performers and community leaders who have worked to showcase hip-hop in a positive light. This year's...
BRONX, NY
Complex

These Are the Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Artists of 2021, Per New Report

The Throne took the throne this past year when it came to hip-hop’s top earners, according to former Forbes journalist Zack O’Malley Greenburg. Jay-Z and the artist formerly known as Kanye West topped Greenburg’s list (as shared by Vibe) of the highest paid hip-hop acts of 2021, earning a reported $470 million and $250 million, respectively. Diddy placed behind them at $75M, with Drake raking in $5M during his Certified Lover Boy run.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

BLING BLING: The Best New Chains In Hip-Hop

Jewelry in hip-hop has always been a staple, and things are only getting more extravagant. Let’s take a look at some of the newest pieces to hit the scene. When it comes to hip-hop, nothing makes a statement like jewelry. From the Death Row chain to the No Limit and Cash Money chains, the necklace has always been everything.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Stamford Advocate

Bootsy Collins on the ‘Oneness’ of Black History Month, His New Video ‘Hip Hop Lollipop’

Bootsy Collins presides over a kaleidoscopic funktopia in the video for his new song “Hip Hop Lollipop,” a remake of “Club Funkateers” from his recent album, The Power of the One. The clip features Hamburg artist Fantaazma rapping and dancing around clips of Collins singing the “Funkateers” chorus — “How much you got, how much you gon’ get?” The song features a virtuosic bass solo break by Victor Wooten that’s so hot sparks come flying off his instrument in the clip, as well as impressive saxophone licks by Branford Marsalis.
HIP HOP
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Hip-Hop Culture Is Black History

As we approach the end of Black History Month, it is essential to highlight a culture that bears an overwhelming significance amid its celebration. That culture is no other than hip-hop culture. While hip-hop has its month in November, National Hip Hop History Month, which was declared by Congress last year, is strictly dedicated to the happenings amid the all-inclusive genre of all races and ethnicities. Black History Month is generally devoted to pivotal moments in African-American culture. As the musical accomplishments of Blacks in America are often highlighted, the identity of hip-hop culture is also significant to African-American history.
SOCIETY
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Digging for Gold: Brazilian Hip-Hop and R&B

Digging for Gold is HYPEBEAST’s monthly playlist series that highlights regions across the world and the genres that come out of them. By putting together a mix of essentials and hidden gems, we hope to add to how you discover music and to deliver the thrill of finding new tracks.
WORLD
hypebeast.com

How Clarks Originals Became Hip-Hop’s Footwear of Choice

In an interview last year, rapper Slick Rick recalled when he first arrived in New York during the mid-1980s, and how he felt surrounded by Jamaicans wearing Clarks. Migrating from Surrey, England, the London-born wordsmith may have, quite rightly, expected to see less of the Somerset brand on the streets of The Bronx, yet such was the label’s unparalleled cultural significance, it wasn’t to be the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

22 Twos: Ranking the Best Hip-Hop Duos of All Time

The chemistry of a great hip-hop duo is the magic that helps both artists do far more than they’d be able to accomplish as individuals. So on the special date, 2/22/2022, we’re looking back at the greatest tandems in the history of hip-hop, based on the quality of their music and overall impact.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bay News 9

Hip hop meets homemade ice cream at Leimert Park shop

LOS ANGELES — A new Leimert Park ice cream shop hopes to connect culture, community and cream through homemade ice cream. The owner of All Chill, Genelle Brooks-Petty, mixed her passion for the sweet treat with her connection to the community. “It’s a little piece of joy. Little reflections...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Day

Artflame offers comprehensive "how-to" hip hop education

It's late afternoon in a New London recording studio. It could be midnight or dawn. The lights are low and the dark walls are heavily soundproofed so that off-mic conversation has a hushed, almost confessional quality — even if the discussion is about ordering pizza. There are four small rooms: a control center with its mixing board and computers and a window for direct visual contact with the adjacent "live booth," where vocals and/or instruments are laid down; a side lounge area; and the entry foyer with a small glass-top display counter for merch. Tall cans of Arizona iced tea and large bottles of energy drinks seem to be placed on every available surface.
NEW LONDON, CT

