EXCLUSIIVE: Samantha Faiers completes her £2 million dream Surrey mansion

Sam Faiers has finally completed on her dream £2 million mansion located in the upmarket town of Cobham, Surrey, MailOnline can reveal.

The former TOWIE star, 31, and her long-term partner Paul Knightley, 33, who she shares children Paul, six, and Rosie, four, with, had been renting a £7,000 a month house in the area for the past two years whilst on the hunt for their dream home.

Sam, who is pregnant with her third child and is due to give birth in the Spring, took a step back from the media spotlight last year after sensationally quitting her long running ITV reality show The Mummy Diaries.

On the move: Sam Faiers has finally completed on her dream £2 million mansion located in the upmarket town of Cobham, Surrey, MailOnline can reveal

The reality star has had a meteoric rise to fame after first appearing in The Only Way Is Essex over ten years ago and is said to have a net worth in excess of £10 million.

A source exclusively told the MailOnline: 'Sam and Paul have been looking for the perfect family home for some time and whilst they plan to fully renovate the property, their new home is perfect for a growing family.

'The gated property is private and comes with lots of land.'

Rental: Sam and her family will be leaving behind their newly-built lavish rental which they have been splashing £7k a month on over the past two years

Spotless: Sam recently showed of the rental's spotless fitted kitchen on her Instagram while filming TikTok videos with Paul and her children

Sam and her family will be leaving behind their newly-built lavish rental which had a fitted kitchen which she regularly showcased on her Instagram while filming TikTok videos with Paul and her children.

The family enjoyed a huge dining and family room, as well as two additional living areas on the ground floor.

Their temporary home came with five large bedrooms all with stylish en-suite bathrooms.

Cute: Sam previously shared a sweet picture of her children ready for bed in their pyjamas on from inside Rosie's room that has a Victorian dolls house and Beauty and the Beast cabinet

Tasteful: Paul junior also had his own bedroom that gave the perfect space to keep his many toys

The big move comes as Sam recently admitted to feeling 'lots of pressure' to marry her long-term partner.

The reality star said that she's never been in 'any major rush' to tie the knot but added that when they do it will be nice for their children to be at the wedding.

Speaking on her podcast The Sam and Billie Show with sister Billie last month, she said: 'I get this question of when will we get married all the time. I just think, number 1 I don't know what the rush is.

'We've had a lot of pressure from people who watch our show and people ask 'why aren't you married yet, when is it going to happen?'

'I know we will get married – but I'm so grateful that we have it all to look forward to and in our relationship, we've done the hardest bit (having kids). It is a big challenge and change for a couple.

Family: The former TOWIE star, 31, shares children Rosie, four, and Paul, six, with her beau and is pregnant with their third child

'I know it's not the right or correct way round but it doesn't matter. But we have done the hardest bit and then hopefully the marriage will be a success and last forever!'

'I've never been in a major rush. Some people want to get married before having children but that was never on our agendas.

'But I am looking forward to having all three of my children at the wedding so I'm grateful that it has happened this way round. The more pressure put on us it pushes Paul away. And did you know that 42 per cent of marriages end in divorce!'

Billie then added: 'It really shouldn't be a pressure or a stigma, you should do it when it suits you.'

Sam and Paul began dating in 2014 after she split from boyfriend Joey Essex.