Massillon, OH

City Council proposal aims to hike Massillon mayor's salary to $90,000 annually

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
 6 days ago

Note: This story was changed to fix an error. See correction at bottom.

MASSILLON – City Council is mulling a proposal to hike the Massillon mayor's salary by nearly $20,000 starting in two years.

Legislation was introduced Monday night to increase the salary for the mayor's position from $70,487 per year to $90,000 beginning in January 2024. The increase would take effect following the next election for the city's highest office.

The next Massillon mayoral contest is set for Nov. 7, 2023.

Ordinance penned by Councilmen Lombardi, Thieret

The proposal was authored by Councilmen Mark Lombardi, R-Ward 1, and Jim Thieret, R-Ward 2, who want the mayor's salary to be on par with cities of similar population. It did not come from Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry or her administration.

Lombardi said he looked at mayoral salaries in New Philadelphia, Barberton and Westlake, which have around or slightly less population than Massillon.

"Salary (for mayor) in those cities range from $92,000 to $120,000 (a year)," Lombardi said Tuesday. "I feel the mayor's job is extremely important, and we need to pay the position what it's worth."

In addition, the ordinance introduced by Lombardi and Thieret increases pay for the city auditor from $57,000 per year to $77,000 in 2024. The office is occupied by Auditor Jayne Ferrero .

Further discussion planned on mayor pay-raise issue

City Councilman Ed Lewis IV, R-at large, who chairs council's Finance Committee, said the legislation requesting the mayoral raise is likely to go three readings, giving members multiple months to discuss the issue.

"This will go as long as it can," said Lewis, noting that additional language for the drafted ordinance is coming soon. "It will probably hang around until (mid-to-late) April."

Catazaro-Perry declined to comment Tuesday on the proposal.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com .

On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

Correction: The annual salary for the mayor of Massillon is $70,487. The salary amount was incorrect when this story was first published Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: City Council proposal aims to hike Massillon mayor's salary to $90,000 annually

