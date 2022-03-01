ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geri Horner whips up a storm, Amanda Holden loses the Heart FM flip-off and hapless Holly Willoughby attempts to break a world record as the stars celebrate Pancake Day

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Pancake Day celebrations were continued by various celebrities across social media and mainstream TV on Shrove Tuesday, with photos, foul flip-offs and live blunders the order of the day.

Leading the way, Spice Girl Geri Horner tried her hand at the fine art of pancake flipping in a short video shared with Instagram followers.

The mother-of-two posted the clip whilst attempting to flip a pancake in her family kitchen - with impressive results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3d8n_0eSPHcrj00
Professional: Geri Horner tried her hand at the art of pancake flipping on Tuesday as she took to Instagram to share her skills
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpoU4_0eSPHcrj00
World record! Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield decided to take their chances at a Guinness World Record - with the pair attempting to throw and catch the most pancakes in 60 seconds over a three metre distance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXQAU_0eSPHcrj00
Flip or Flop: Amanda Holden and showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts took part in a Pancake “flip off”, with whoever flips the most pancakes winning

It wasn't so easy for everyone however, as Amanda Holden was left 'flipping furious' and stormed out of the Heart studio after being sabotaged in a hilarious Pancake Day competition on the breakfast show.

Jamie Theakston challenged co-host Amanda and showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts to a Pancake “flip off”, with whoever flips the most pancakes winning.

However, Ashley managed to sabotaged Amanda by giving her a broken frying pan and sticking her pancake on with glue leaving the BGT judge furious as she smashed eggs in protest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nx3I0_0eSPHcrj00
Fly away! Amanda was left with only half a pan after being sabotaged by her co-host during their Tuesday morning challenge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0As7Qv_0eSPHcrj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPMNQ_0eSPHcrj00
Ouch! Amanda finished with a less than impressive total score of zero after an apparent mishap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwV3o_0eSPHcrj00
Sore loser! The presenter smashed eggs in her defeat as the pancake day challenge came to an end 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAIU5_0eSPHcrj00
 Higher! Geri posted a video whilst attempting to flip a pancake in her kitchen - with impressive results 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuW0z_0eSPHcrj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pII66_0eSPHcrj00
Not quite: The current pancake flipping record stands at 46 pancakes in 60 seconds. Unfortunately, Phillip and Holly managed just 12 on Tuesday's edition of This Morning 

Meanwhile on This Morning, Holly and Phil decided to take their chances at a Guinness World Record - with the pair attempting to throw and catch the most pancakes in 60 seconds over a three metre distance.

The current record stands at 46 pancakes in 60 seconds. Unfortunately, Phillip and Holly managed just 12.

Admitting their defeat, Holly said: 'That was really bad', while Phil apologised for 'wasting' viewers' mornings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzcZZ_0eSPHcrj00
Guinness gone wrong: After a flopped attempt, Phillip apologised for 'wasting' everyone's morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTps2_0eSPHcrj00
Good try! Holly gave the world record a good try as she delved into the flip, but failed to break it despite her best efforts

Getting in on the Pancake Day action, Nick Grimshaw took a slightly different approach, joking at his own body being the pancake.

The Radio 1 presenter posted a series of snaps to Instagram featuring himself posing in the mirror while wearing in a mesh all-in-one suit.

Each image in the carousel was the increasingly zoomed in, simply captioning the hilarious post 'Happy Pancake Day'.

Celebrities also shared their favourite pancake recipes - Love Island's Chloe Burrows sharing a reel to her story of her making her favourite pancakes, while chef Nigella Lawson shared a foolproof pancake recipe to her own Instagram feed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xfh1z_0eSPHcrj00
Recipe reel: Love Island's Chloe Burrows shared a reel to her story of her making her favourite pancakes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeRjY_0eSPHcrj00
Strike a pose! Nick posted a series of zoomed-in snaps to Instagram featuring himself posing in the mirror while wearing in a mesh all-in-one suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvp4G_0eSPHcrj00
'Guess that one's mine!': Myleene Klass recorded her daughter Hero, 10, attempting to flip a pancake before it fell on the floor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLPKT_0eSPHcrj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bYhd_0eSPHcrj00
Celebrating: On Tuesday's Loose Women, the panel, comprising of (from L-R) Charlene White, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Katie Piper, also got into the spirit of Pancake Day 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mz5Px_0eSPHcrj00
Lunch is served! While Coleen and Janet put their flipping skills to the test, Charlene and Katie watched on as the women rocked chef's hats

On Tuesday's Loose Women, the panel, comprising of Charlene White, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Katie Piper, also got into the spirit of Pancake Day.

While Coleen and Janet put their flipping skills to the test, Charlene and Katie watched on as the women rocked chef's hats.

Despite looking thrilled at the end product, Coleen at one point teasingly rubbed her arm as Janet giggled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQfBS_0eSPHcrj00
Ow! Despite looking thrilled at the end product, Coleen at one point teasingly rubbed her arm as Janet giggled

David Beckham celebrated Pancakes Day in style, with his daughter Harper Seven, 10.

The 46-year-old former professional footballer took to Instagram to share a slew of videos of him and Harper flipping pancakes in frying pans.

The pair both managed to send the pancakes flying high in the air and catch them with ease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9scg_0eSPHcrj00
Flipping challenge! David Beckham celebrated Pancakes Day on Tuesday in style, with his daughter Harper Seven, 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsEkd_0eSPHcrj00
Daddy-daughter day: The 46-year-old former professional footballer took to Instagram to share a slew of videos of him and Harper flipping pancakes in frying pans

