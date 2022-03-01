Geri Horner whips up a storm, Amanda Holden loses the Heart FM flip-off and hapless Holly Willoughby attempts to break a world record as the stars celebrate Pancake Day
Pancake Day celebrations were continued by various celebrities across social media and mainstream TV on Shrove Tuesday, with photos, foul flip-offs and live blunders the order of the day.
Leading the way, Spice Girl Geri Horner tried her hand at the fine art of pancake flipping in a short video shared with Instagram followers.
The mother-of-two posted the clip whilst attempting to flip a pancake in her family kitchen - with impressive results.
It wasn't so easy for everyone however, as Amanda Holden was left 'flipping furious' and stormed out of the Heart studio after being sabotaged in a hilarious Pancake Day competition on the breakfast show.
Jamie Theakston challenged co-host Amanda and showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts to a Pancake “flip off”, with whoever flips the most pancakes winning.
However, Ashley managed to sabotaged Amanda by giving her a broken frying pan and sticking her pancake on with glue leaving the BGT judge furious as she smashed eggs in protest.
Meanwhile on This Morning, Holly and Phil decided to take their chances at a Guinness World Record - with the pair attempting to throw and catch the most pancakes in 60 seconds over a three metre distance.
The current record stands at 46 pancakes in 60 seconds. Unfortunately, Phillip and Holly managed just 12.
Admitting their defeat, Holly said: 'That was really bad', while Phil apologised for 'wasting' viewers' mornings.
Getting in on the Pancake Day action, Nick Grimshaw took a slightly different approach, joking at his own body being the pancake.
The Radio 1 presenter posted a series of snaps to Instagram featuring himself posing in the mirror while wearing in a mesh all-in-one suit.
Each image in the carousel was the increasingly zoomed in, simply captioning the hilarious post 'Happy Pancake Day'.
Celebrities also shared their favourite pancake recipes - Love Island's Chloe Burrows sharing a reel to her story of her making her favourite pancakes, while chef Nigella Lawson shared a foolproof pancake recipe to her own Instagram feed.
On Tuesday's Loose Women, the panel, comprising of Charlene White, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Katie Piper, also got into the spirit of Pancake Day.
While Coleen and Janet put their flipping skills to the test, Charlene and Katie watched on as the women rocked chef's hats.
Despite looking thrilled at the end product, Coleen at one point teasingly rubbed her arm as Janet giggled.
David Beckham celebrated Pancakes Day in style, with his daughter Harper Seven, 10.
The 46-year-old former professional footballer took to Instagram to share a slew of videos of him and Harper flipping pancakes in frying pans.
The pair both managed to send the pancakes flying high in the air and catch them with ease.
Comments / 0