Saint Louis, MO

Midwest Restaurant Jerk Soul Opens New Location In Ghana

By Jasmine Osby
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 6 days ago
A city-wide favorite in the heart of the Midwest, St. Louis Caribbean infusion restaurant Jerk Soul will be closing its doors in the city this summer and relocating to the motherland. Owned by Telie Woods, the popular restaurant that opened in 2018 will be opening its new location in...

TravelNoire

Sip unWine - Escape To The Caribbean In Black-Owned Wine Bar And Restaurant In Brooklyn

Located in the heart of Flatbush, Sip unWine is the Black-owned wine bar making huge ripples in the Brooklyn bar scene. Home of the famous ‘Irie Mac&Cheese’, the restaurant and wine bar is the place to experience the Caribbean vibes without having to book a flight. The island-style food and drink menu is a favorite among Flatbush residents and across the wider Brooklyn area.
BROOKLYN, NY
TravelNoire

Duolingo Added Haitian Creole For Learners And Is Promoting Haitian Restaurants Across U.S.

Duolingo added Haitian Creole to its library of languages and has also boosted visibility of Haitian restaurants across the U.S. as part of a new campaign. Currently, Duolingo offers a variety of languages; over 100 courses over 40 distinct languages. Languages range from Spanish, French, German, Japanese to Navajo and Yiddish. As of 2022, Haitian Creole is the 41st language to be added.
RESTAURANTS
TravelNoire

Traveler Story: That Time I Almost Got Deported During A Worldwide Pandemic

In March 2020, I was in the beginning of the second year of my world travels. As I left Portugal ecstatic about embarking on our South American excursion, there was news that the country I had previously traveled from, Italy, was suffering from some variation of a “Chinese Flu” (their words, not mine). When I arrived in Buenos Aires on March 12, just two days shy of my birthday, I would have never thought my life and blind faith in the American government would change forever.
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

Amapiano: The South African Dance Music Spreading Worldwide

South Africa is known worldwide for its biodiversity and multiplicity of cultures and languages. In music, things are no different. The originality and variety of the country’s music has proven contagious around the world throughout past decades. Currently, a music genre that is a massive hit in the African nation is becoming a worldwide trend: Amapiano.
THEATER & DANCE
TravelNoire

TAP Air Portugal CEO Believes Airline Mask Protocols Will Remain Forever

TAP Air Portugal’s CEO believes that the mask-wearing policy that has been with us for almost two years could easily be here to stay. Christine Ourmières-Widener, TAP Air Portugal’s CEO, recently shared her thoughts and predictions for the future of the airline and industry at large. Ourmières-Widener said in-flight mask-wearing, increased aircraft cleaning and checks of vaccine certificates could all remain in place.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelNoire

Meet Afrofit Dubai: Promoting African Dance Classes For Expats In Dubai

Afrofit Dubai is the go-to space for Afro-fit and Afro-dance classes for expats, locals and travelers based in Dubai. This fitness initiative that prides itself on showing people how to learn Afro-dance, burn calories and get fit with weekly Afro-dance and Afro-fit classes is one of the shining examples of African presence and business in Dubai.
WORKOUTS
TravelNoire

The Black Religious Association In Cuba That Is Becoming Popular Among Young Afro-Cuban Males

In West Africa, secret societies played a very important role within many nations across the region. From mystic and religious to subversive, those secret societies show various aspects and activities, such as organization, officials, initiation and religious teaching. This tradition was brought to the Americas nearly 200 years ago more precisely to Cuba, where there is a secret society that is reemerging and being embraced by young Afro-Cuban males. Named Abakuá or Ñáñigas, this secret society, which is the only of its kind in the Americas, is considered mutual aid brotherhoods. It has been surviving in the port cities of Havana, Matanzas and Cárdenas in Cuba. Currently, young Afro-Cuban males are finding in this Black Religious association in Cuba a way to relief to deal with economic difficulties and the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
WORLD
TravelNoire

Inside SFER IK: Azulik Bamboo Museum

Head into the jungle in Tulum, Mexico and you’ll find the SFER IK Museum inside of the Azulik Resort and Hotel. A stunning, biophilic design created by Eduardo Neira or Roth, SFER IK is a modern wonder filled with natural and manmade elements. A combination of lush greenery and...
MUSEUMS
TravelNoire

MasterClass Announces Class on Tracing African-American Roots Through Food

With years of research and strong knowledge of the culinary habits and practices of African American culture, two-time James Beard Award-winning writer Michael Twitty will teach a class on tracing African-American roots through food. The lessons will be streamed in MasterClass, the streaming platform that offers online classes created for students of all skill levels. Twitty, who is an African American writer, culinary historian and educator from the Washington, D.C., area, will teach members how food can help them discover their unique cultural and familial history.
WASHINGTON, DC
TravelNoire

After 50 Years Of Enforced Exile, Chagos Islanders Are Returning Home

The period between 1965 and 1973 can be considered one of the most tragic moments for the inhabitants of the Chagos archipelago, located on the African side of the Indian Ocean. It was when those Black islanders were forcibly uprooted from the Archipelago, and displaced in Mauritius by the United Kingdom. The reason to oust the entire population of Chagos through an enforced exile was to make way for a US military base on the island of Diego Garcia.
WORLD
TravelNoire

Everything To Know About The African Diaspora In Australia

How much do you know about the African diaspora in Australia? Did you know that the oldest foreign artifacts ever discovered in Australia were African coins? They were minted by the medieval kingdom of the Kilwa Sultanate— the equivalent of modern-day Tanzania— found on the Wessel Islands, which indicates trade with Africa from as early as the 12th century.
AUSTRALIA
TravelNoire

Meet The Palenqueras, The Black Women Who Represent The Afro-Colombian Culture

Cartagena is a must-go city for international tourists in South America. With a rich history, culture, gastronomy and astonishing landscapes, this city can give offer the visitor a plentiful of joy and happiness making it one of the favorite destinations in the region. Besides its unique tourist attractions, Cartagena also holds historic figures that represent the Afro-Colombian people as a most. They are the Palenqueras and carry a very amazing trajectory.
WORLD
TravelNoire

