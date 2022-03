The 62-year-old man reportedly died of COVID-19 the same day a legal agreement was reached that allowed his family to seek treatment for the virus with Ivermectin. As we all know by now, the drug has been at the center of attention during the pandemic. Some used it for COVID-19 treatment, even buying it at farm supply stores. The federal government says it’s not approved to treat the virus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO