CASH PRIZES: Photo contest submissions open for PA great outdoors

By Alexis Loya
 6 days ago

( WTAJ ) — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is offering cash prizes of up to $100 for its “People in the Great Outdoors” photo contest.

Whether you’re a professional or amature photographer, the bureau wants to see your best photo of people enjoying outdoor activities in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron Counties.

To enter, head to visitpago.com/contest and fill out a submission form and upload your photos. Submissions are open from March 1 through May 31.

Finalists’ photos will be posted online in June. Cash prizes will be awarded to 4th place ($25), 3rd place ($50), 2nd place ($75) and 1st place ($100) winners.

Prizes offered to best photos that showcase PA’s water ecosystems

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike,” Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau John Straitiff said. “These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty, people, places and events of the region during each season.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau said its mission is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.

For more information on the bureau, head to visitpago.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

