'It gives me anxiety, because I know him best': Katie Price lifts on the lid on adapting to son Harvey's move to college - and details hopes he will gain 'independent skills'

Katie Price has opened up about her son Harvey's move to college ahead of new documentary: What Harvey Did Next.

The hour-long feature will air next week on BBC and follow 19-year-old Harvey - who lives with a range of complex medical and behavioural conditions including autism - as he transitions to a more independent life at specialist college National Star in Cheltenham.

Former glamour model Katie, 43, admitted that letting other people help with Harvey's care 'gives her anxiety', as she lifted the lid on being an 'absolute full-on, hands-on mother.'

Explaining how 'sometimes you have to let go and let other people help', Katie said: 'It gives me anxiety, because I know him best. I think, "are they going to wash him properly, are they going to give him the right food are they going to help him lose weight, are they going to do his meds?".

'All this goes through your mind. It just goes to show that I have let go and he's become someone else's responsibility, that is hard, but now that I've done it, it is a massive relief.

'Like I say, I feel like I've got a bit of a life back and I'm starting to get used to it now.'

The documentary - a follow-up to Harvey And Me - also posed an opportunity for Katie, who branded her son a 'fighter' and 'strong', to reveal her hopes and goals for him as he develops into adulthood.

'Harvey's main goal for me is definitely learning all the independent skills and understanding a bit more about danger. For example, when you're making a cup of tea to know that if you're going to spill it it's hot.

'Or being able to put the washing on and then put the covers back on the bed, for me it's more independent stuff like that,' she said.

Harvey is on around 25 tablets a day, for, in Katie's words, to 'keep him alive, keep him going and for his behaviour.'

The Brighton-born mother-of-five said she is 'really proud' of how he's adjusted without her presence, but made no secret of the challenging aspects of looking after someone with such pressing needs.

'When I see other people out I go up to them - because I can tell straight away if their son, child or anyone they're with has autism - and I say, "you know what, I think you're doing a really good job".

'I don't think they would ever expect it, no-one ever does that to me either. You are isolated and it is challenging. I do dread taking Harvey out, because I know it's going to be a nightmare: exhausting, challenging, because you just don't know what he's going to do – but I still make him do it,' she confessed.

She added poignantly: 'At the end of the day, you've got to remember that with Harvey, it's not his fault and it does teach you patience and not anybody can do it.

'For anyone out there who is doing it, I have great respect for them.'

The first documentary, iPlayer record breaking Harvey and Me, explored the mother-and-son's tightknit bond.

And the second instalment goes behind the scenes and discovers how staff at National Star work with young adults with disabilities to realise their aspirations.

Filmed over several months of learning and living in his own flat, this film will put Harvey at the centre as he navigates his next chapter.

The documentary will also reference Katie's car crash.

In December, she was handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence and a two-year driving ban following a drink-drive car accident three months prior.

Footage will show her family come together to support her, as Katie shares how she is continuing with therapy to avoid going into 'self-destruct' in the future.

Katie's Mum Amy asks her a difficult question - 'what would happen to Harvey if something had happened to you?'

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming documentary, Harvey himself said he was finding college 'really fantastic' and listed 'cooking and cuddling' as what he likes to do with his mum when she makes the three-hour trip to see him.

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next is set to be aired Monday 7 March at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer