ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

What Data About Vaccination Means For Controlling The Covid Pandemic

By Mark Kortepeter
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am an infectious disease and public health physician, scientist, retired soldier, and author. Biodefense expert Dr. Mark Kortepeter discusses the role that vaccines have played in controlling the pandemic, and what the latest data suggests about ideal vaccination policies. Pharmaceutical companies, in conjunction with the federal government, were...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Experts: End of mask, vaccine mandates does not mean pandemic is over

NEW YORK -- The end of some mask mandates and the possible lifting of proof-of-vaccine requirements is generating a mixed response.Experts predict a large number of office workers will be back at their desks within a month, but others warn that it does not mean that we're done with COVID-19.Here's the latest on masks in schools:New York state will end its mask mandate for public schools on Wednesday. The Archdiocese of New York is expected to do the same for Catholic schools. Mayor Eric Adams says he plans to lift indoor mask mandates at public schools next week.As CBS2's Marcia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. officials address concerns about vaccination data

State health officials on Thursday said there should not be concern over the veracity of federal data they used to tout the state’s covid-19 vaccination rate among adults as 95%. In a release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Wednesday, officials celebrated the milestone that a spokesperson said was based...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Santafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico improving against COVID, but 'pandemic is by no means over'

The state’s leading health authority Wednesday reacted with slight annoyance to questions about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s surprise decision last week to relax the state’s mask mandate. Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, said coronavirus trends currently are on the decline. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Security#Epidemics
World Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 22 February

This daily news round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top COVID-19 news stories: UK to end all coronavirus restrictions; South Africa changes rules to boost vaccine uptake;...
WORLD
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
WNCT

NC data shows fewer people getting COVID vaccines

QUEEN CITY NEWS – As COVID cases and hospitalizations decline, mask mandates are lifting, and fewer people are getting COVID shots nationwide. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health of Human Services shows last week health agencies across the state administered the lowest number of doses since December 2020 when supplies were low. A […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Risk factor targeting for vaccine prioritization during the COVID-19 pandemic

A key public health question during any disease outbreak when limited vaccine is available is who should be prioritized for early vaccination. Most vaccine prioritization analyses only consider variation in risk of infection and death by a single risk factor, such as age. We provide a more granular approach with stratification by demographics, risk factors, and location. We use this approach to compare the impact of different COVID-19 vaccine prioritization strategies on COVID-19 cases, deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) over the first 6Â months of vaccine rollout, using California as a case example. We estimate the proportion of cases, deaths and DALYs averted relative to no vaccination for strategies prioritizing vaccination by a single risk factor and by multiple risk factors (e.g. age, location). When targeting by a single risk factor, we find that age-based targeting averts the most deaths (62% for 5 million individuals vaccinated) and DALYs (38%) and targeting essential workers averts the least deaths (31%) and DALYs (24%) over the first 6Â months of rollout. However, targeting by two or more risk factors simultaneously averts up to 40% more DALYs. Our findings highlight the potential value of multiple-risk-factor targeting of vaccination against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, but must be balanced with feasibility for policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. touts high covid vaccine rate using questionable data

Pennsylvania officials on Wednesday touted a milestone in covid-19 vaccinations based on federal data, though some experts have for months cast doubt on the veracity of those numbers. Gov. Tom Wolf, using numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, declared on Twitter and in a press release that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Seeking Alpha

Vaxart shares fall despite data on COVID vaccine

Shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are down 8% in premarket trading despite releasing mid-stage data on its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Results, published in BioRxiv and yet to be peer reviewed, found that the vaccine generated antibodies to the original COVID strain, as well as the Beta, delta, alpha and gamma variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the serum and nasal mucosa of non-human primates.
INDUSTRY
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Government Technology

What It Means to Declare COVID Misinformation a Health Crisis

San Diego County, Calif., declared COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis last August. This initiative, which was inspired by advice from the U.S. surgeon general, has focused on sending out accurate information and addressing untruths. The county also doesn’t penalize anyone for spreading misinformation. Six months later, is the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy