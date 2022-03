Somebody needs to know this morning that we can talk without opening our mouths. And I’m not talking about a ventriloquist either. We can talk a whole lot without even uttering one word. And everybody will know what we are saying, it is the one language that everybody will understand, and whether we know it or not, we all are doing some talking this morning in one way or another. We are speaking with our actions. For we all know that action speaks louder than words; what we do speaks loud in any language, and everybody can read what we are saying.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO