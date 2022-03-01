ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud’s Spring Art Crawl Is Slated For This Month

By Ashli Overlund
 6 days ago
It's time to get out of the house, spread your arms and stretch your legs a bit. It's been a long snowy winter. Spring is knocking at our doorstep with an event you're not going to want to miss. The St. Cloud Downtown Council is once again holding its...

96.7 The River

St. Cloud’s Oldest Park: Barden Park

The City of St. Cloud, Minnesota began as three cities: Upper, Lower and Middle towns, according to the city's website. The three were joined as one in 1856. Located on the campus of St. Cloud State University, Barden Park is actually older than the city itself! In fact, the park was dedicated three years before Minnesota was even a state!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

New Caribou Coffee Planned for Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- There is a plan to bring a new Caribou Coffee to Sauk Rapids. On Monday night the Sauk Rapids Planning Commission will be asked to approve the Planned Unit Development and the Site Plan for the project. The request is to build a Caribou Coffee across 18th...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

What’s the Latest on Downtown St. Cloud Commercial Vacancies?

St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON this week. He discussed many vacant locations in St. Cloud including some spots downtown. Glaesman says any city wants their downtown as strong as it can be... it's the heart of the city. WJON reported in 2020 the former Herberger's building in downtown St. Cloud had acquired a new owner. A property investment company based out of New York called Twenty Lake Holdings bought the property.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

GREAT Theatre Announces 2022 Summer Theatre Camp Lineup

ST. CLOUD -- After a year of pared-back offerings, GREAT Theatre is bringing back a full summer of theatre camps. Over 45 different camps will be offered for kids ages 4-18 throughout central Minnesota. GREAT Theatre Education Director Kendra Norton Dando says these camps offer new themes and stories and...
ENTERTAINMENT
96.7 The River

Enjoy Wine? You’ll Love This Monthly Event in St. Joseph [PHOTOS]

I am one of those people who states that "I only like white, sweet wines". Apparently that is not necessarily the case. Let's expand your palate. This is me speaking to myself. I need to expand my taste in wines and some foods, too. This is a great way to do just that. This wine pairing/tasting dinner is a great place to try some wines that you may not have tried in the past, or thought you didn't like that type, and see how well they pair with certain foods. Some of the combinations seemed odd- like the chicken and waffles combo with a particular wine. But, the wine and this course worked together perfectly. More explanation on that coming up.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
96.7 The River

Get Kids In The Garden This Spring By Planting These Easy Treats

With winter moving out and spring moving in, all I can think about is getting my garden started; and I don't even have a garden. However, I do find a way to plant a few things around my yard, and remember having the opportunity my parents and grandparents gave me as a child, to have my own little garden. I spoke to Master Gardener Joseph Storlien, about how to get kids interested in gardening. Joe had the greatest advice. "I find the best way to get kids interested in gardening, is through their stomach."
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
96.7 The River

Taco Villa in St. Cloud Announces Opening Day

ST. CLOUD -- The new Taco Villa in downtown St. Cloud has announced its opening day. According to a Facebook post, they plan to open their drive-thru on Tuesday. The hours will be limited to 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. They say the hours and the menu will be limited until they can become fully staffed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Targeting Spooky Spring Panfish

As the weather starts to break and winter becomes visible in the rear-view mirror, anglers turn their thoughts to the next fishing season. For most of us, that means spring, ice-out panfish. I wouldn’t consider myself a panfish addict by any means, but I do love to eat crappies. Because...
HOBBIES
96.7 The River

Strong (Her) Women’s Empowerment Conference Coming To St. Cloud

The third annual Strong (Her) women's empowerment event kicks off in Sartell this year on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to focus on self-love and help women reach their full potential. The program hopes to educate women on how life can knock them off course with hardship, illness, and unexpected life events. It aims to teach women how to deal with trauma and reach their full potential.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Rollie’s in Sauk Rapids Announces Summer Concert Schedule

It's shaping up to be a great summer for live music all across Minnesota, and one of the best venues for live country music is right here in the St. Cloud area. Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids has just announced their summer concert lineup for 2022, and all I have to say is I hope your dancing boots are broken in and ready to go!
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Central MN’s Best Bakeries To Help You Celebrate Fat Tuesday

I don't know about you but every Fat Tuesday I live it up before I give up sweets for Lent. Forty days feel a lot longer than it sounds. If you're like me, and sweets will be off your menu starting tomorrow, indulge today at one of central Minnesota's best bakeries in the area. Most of these bakeries have some sort of special Fat Tuesday treat for you to enjoy. So, go out and feast on King Cakes and Paczkis!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

MN Man Surprised with 100 Grain Belt Beers on His 100th Birthday

Larry attributes his longevity to drinking Grain Belt Beer daily and staying curious. Ask a centenarian how they've lived so long, and they'll likely attribute their good health -- at least in part -- to one thing in particular -- beer. Last October, 106-year old Margaret Dilullo of Pennsylvania captured hearts everywhere after revealing that she drinks a Yuengling lager a day. To show their appreciation, Yuengling Brewery surprised her at home with a truck full of beer.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

