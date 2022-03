A Waste Management truck at the Crossroads Landfill in Norridgewock. A 48-acre expansion of the facility was licensed last May. Photo by Kate Cough. A 48-acre expansion of the Crossroads Landfill in Norridgewock is set to move forward after the Maine Board of Environmental Protection in late January denied an appeal by the Conservation Law Foundation that would have halted or altered the project.

NORRIDGEWOCK, ME ・ 22 DAYS AGO