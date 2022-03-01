ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell opening KC cantina

Fast Casual
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversified Restaurant Group, which owns nearly 300 Taco Bells, is opening its first Kansas City Taco Bell Cantina, a fast casual version of the brand that serves alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks, wine, sangria, up to 12 different beers...

