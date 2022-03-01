ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedge fund loses ruling in Lee Enterprises takeover fight

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises to use a voting system that will ensure two longtime directors are reelected at its upcoming annual meeting despite the objections of a hedge fund that is trying to buy the company. The...

