The jeans at the store were 20% off, unless they were the Slim-Relaxed variety, which were 30% off, today, but not tomorrow after 3:06 p.m. Everything else in the store was 15% off, except for the things you really wanted, but additional markdowns, varying from 10% to 60%, would apply to the sales rack. If I found a really ugly shirt they were ashamed of making in the first place, the markdown would be 140%, and I'd make money on the deal, but only if I opened up a credit card, in which case they would take an additional 10% off the price.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO