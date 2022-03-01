ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 'The Joy Luck Club' to 'Crazy Rich Asians,' a new book hopes to 'fill in the blanks' of Asian American pop culture

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN
 6 days ago

Jeff Yang, Phil Yu and Philip Wang have been chronicling the progress of Asian America for decades. Yang published the now defunct A. Magazine before going on to write for The Village Voice, The San Francisco Chronicle and other publications (he is now a CNN Opinion contributor). Yu has been blogging...

WWD

New FIT Museum Exhibit to Celebrate Asian Americans’ Contribution to New York’s Fashion Industry

Click here to read the full article. The hard work and ingenuity of Asian Americans in New York’s fashion industry is the focus of a new exhibition at the Museum at FIT. Opening to the public Wednesday, “Asian Americans in New York Fashion: Design, Labor, Innovation” has been orchestrated by graduate students in FIT’s fashion and textiles studies program. Meant to be a celebration of the Asian American community’s significant contribution to the fashion industry in New York — as well as beyond the city’s borders — the show features ensembles, photographs, video footage and textiles.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

‘No longer completely invisible’: New book explores Asian American pop history from '90s till today

In the half century since the passage of the 1965 Hart–Celler Act, Asians have become the fastest-growing racial group in the United States. Explosive population growth ushered in a dizzying level of representation in pop culture, from the global craze over boba and gochujang to Kamala Harris becoming the first Black and Asian American vice president.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Yang
NBC News

New York to give $10 million to Asian American communities hit by pandemic

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that $10 million will be given to organizations supporting Asian American communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The funding will be allocated through the Asian American Federation, the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families and the Chinese-American Planning Council, and these organizations will distribute the money to community groups that provide direct services.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Asian American Mental Health

Before finding an Asian American mental health practitioner, Agnes Morelos’ experiences with therapy felt lacking. She’d go to sessions and either water down her observations as a Filipina, Chinese and Spanish woman, or simply not address some of the more thorny aspects of her race and ethnicity ― like her lingering guilt over pursuing a job in writing and communications when her parents had dreams of her entering the medical or engineering field. Or how tired she was of swiping right on men on dating apps, only to have them say something in her DMs that suggested they had an Asian fetish.
MENTAL HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Asian Americans' complicated political power in San Francisco

The landslide school board recall spotlighted the political muscle of the Asian American community in San Francisco. On this episode of the Fifth & Mission podcast, Chronicle reporter Roland Li joins host Cecilia Lei to talk about that power — especially for Chinese voters — and what it means for the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago’s Growing Asian American Population Looks Toward More Representation

Residents of Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood have had to grapple with the increase of anti-Asian hate that’s recently been seen country wide. Chris Javier, a deacon at Chinese Christian Union Church, has been working on developing safety plans for residents in the community. Going door to door, he’s been educating residents on how to keep themselves protected against the rise in hate crimes, scams and more.
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

DC's Milestone Universe Introduces New Asian-American Superhero

The Milestone Universe is expanding with the introduction of a new Asian-American superhero. Duo is the name of the Earth-M title from writer Greg Pak (Action Comics, Batman/Superman), penciler Khoi Pham (Teen Titans) and inker Scott Hanna. The six-issue limited series features two lovers (doctors Kelly Vu and David Kim) who have scientific minds, who become merged into one single body through a nanotechnology experiment. While it grants them new superhuman abilities, the boundaries between the two are eliminated. With new heroes being introduced into this shared universe, it's only a matter of time until someone like Duo gets to meet other Milestone heroes like Static, Icon, Rocket, and Hardware.
COMICS
Port Townsend Leader

Filmmaker discusses documentary on history of Asian-American race relations

Join the Jefferson County Historical Society’s First Friday Speaker Series to discover the history behind Port Townsend’s Chinese Gardens with internationally recognized filmmaker Valerie Soe. In 2012, Soe partnered with San Francisco-based Center for Asian American Media to release “The Chinese Gardens,” a 17-minute documentary film that uses...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
psychologytoday.com

Asian American Elders Report Low Support, Life Satisfaction

A recently published study in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine reports that several groups of Asian American elders reported significantly lower levels of life satisfaction and receiving social and emotional support, compared to aggregated non-Asian American elders. The study was based on California survey data in 2018, so it is unclear what the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in anti-Asian hate has done to these measures. Of significance, previous data indicate older Asian Americans have higher rates of suicide than the general population, and Korean Americans experienced a doubling of suicide rates from 2002-2012.
SOCIETY
EW.com

From crazy stunts to Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle Yeoh talks about her most famous roles

Which actor can claim to have performed stunts with Jackie Chan, commanded a Star Trek starship, and played the auntie of Shang-Chi? That would be the mighty Michelle Yeoh, the subject of EW's new digital cover. Next up for the movie and TV star is the film Everything Everywhere All at Once (out March 25). Directed by the filmmaking duo Daniels (Swiss Army Man), the science-fiction-action-comedy-drama stars Yeoh as a harried laundromat-owner named Evelyn who discovers she is the only person who can save an infinite number of alternate universes.
MOVIES
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Wide Open Eats

Chef Alexander Smalls Pushes Culinary Limits With Afro-Asian-American Fusion

Few chefs have the level of international influence and culinary creativity of Alexander Smalls. He's an award-winning chef, having earned recognition as Esquire's Best New Restaurant in America in 2014 for The Cecil. Smalls specializes in delicious cuisine inspired by the African Diaspora. Here's how he rose to fame and continues to beat out his competition.
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Where the Future Is Asian, and the Asians Are Robots

“After Yang,” the second feature by Kogonada, takes place in a speculative future that looks uncannily like our listless present, with holograph-like phone calls that resemble Zoom and domestic interiors that could have been lifted from an Architectural Digest slide show. The technology has improved in this world, populated with clones and friendly robots known as “technosapiens,” which are practically indistinguishable from biological humans. Looming in the background is the hint that some catastrophic geopolitical conflict has ignited between China and the U.S., but the central crisis of the film takes place much closer to home. Based on a short story by Alexander Weinstein, “After Yang” follows the everyday lives of a couple, Jake and Kyra (Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith), and their beloved technosapien, Yang (Justin H. Min), whom they purchase to help their adopted daughter, Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), connect to her Chinese heritage. Early on, however, Yang starts to malfunction—suddenly glitching in the living room, in the middle of a multiplayer game reminiscent of Dance Dance Revolution. The rest of the film tracks the effects of the loss of Yang on each member of the family, Jake in particular.
TECHNOLOGY

