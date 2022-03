The Hudson Valley is home to so many restaurants, shops, and convenience stores. I think we could handle a few more. I have lived in the Hudson Valley region of New York for a few years now and if there's one thing that I have grown fond of it is the local scene. Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Newburgh, and even Middletown are large cities but they still have a small-town feel to them. The local restaurants in the region are amazing and I crave them quite often. I have a handful of places that I frequent often. There's no better feeling than finding a new gem near you, trying out their business for the first time, and loving it.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO