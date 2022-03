This is actually mind blowing. When you think of all the country singers who sing baritone and bass, like Johnny Cash, and Josh Turner, and you attempt to hit those notes, you realize just how truly gifted they actually are. With that being said, one American Idol contestant just might sing deeper than both of those singers combined. Let me introduce you to Luke Taylor, a 20-year-old college student at Liberty University who resides in West Chester, Pennsylvania. From one […] The post 20-Year-Old With Insanely Deep Voice Covers Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” For ‘American Idol’ Audition first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO