Song-crafters GoodShield Aguilar, Linda Faye Carson, Steven Pitsenbarger and Red Hot Shame will perform Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Old Town Coffee & Chocolates in Eureka. Each group will present 45-minute sets of music — from folk to rock. Pictured from left are Aguilar, Pitsenbarger, Ryan Wilson, Spencer Kennedy, Xeff Scolari and Carson. Aguilar opens the show at 6 p.m., followed by Carson at 6:45 p.m., Pitsenbarger at 7:30 p.m. and Red Hot Shame at 8:15 p.m.

EUREKA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO