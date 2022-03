Chicken Parmesan is the quintessential “red sauce” Italian-American dish. In our version, the chicken is baked, not fried, and we’ve added some of that cancer-protective powerhouse kale to the sauce. It can be nice to keep our Quick Tomato Sauce handy in the freezer to make it super easy to put together homey, satisfying dishes like Chicken Parm’. If you’re making it from scratch it will only add a few more minutes to your prep. Pounding the chicken breasts will tenderize them to perfection, but if you’re feeling tired, try using the thinly sliced chicken breasts that are available in most poultry aisles.

