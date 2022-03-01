Huawei MateBook 13 new variant misses out on the touchscreen function

Human CYP2B6 enzyme although constitutes relatively low proportion (1"“4%) of hepatic cytochrome P450 content, it is the major catalyst of metabolism of several clinically important drugs (efavirenz, cyclophosphamide, bupropion, methadone). High interindividual variability in CYP2B6 function, contributing to impaired drug-response and/or adverse reactions, is partly elucidated by genetic polymorphisms, whereas non-genetic factors can significantly modify the CYP2B6 phenotype. The influence of genetic and phenoconverting non-genetic factors on CYP2B6-selective activity and CYP2B6 expression was investigated in liver tissues from Caucasian subjects (N"‰="‰119). Strong association was observed between hepatic S-mephenytoin N-demethylase activity and CYP2B6 mRNA expression (P"‰<"‰0.0001). In less than one third of the tissue donors, the CYP2B6 phenotype characterized by S-mephenytoin N-demethylase activity and/or CYP2B6 expression was concordant with CYP2B6 genotype, whereas in more than 35% of the subjects, an altered CYP2B6 phenotype was attributed to phenoconverting non-genetic factors (to CYP2B6-specific inhibitors and inducers, non-specific amoxicillin"‰+"‰clavulanic acid treatment and chronic alcohol consumption, but not to the gender). Furthermore, CYP2B6 genotype"“phenotype mismatch still existed in one third of tissue donors. In conclusion, identifying potential sources of CYP2B6 variability and considering both genetic variations and non-genetic factors is a pressing requirement for appropriate elucidation of CYP2B6 genotype"“phenotype mismatch.

