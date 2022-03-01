ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill named after Emmett Till passes through the House

By Kailynn Johnson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The House of Representatives have passed a bill that will make lynching a federal hate crime. The bill is named for Emmett Till, and was passed by a vote of 422-3....

