Good point. There are way more than five things not to step in or on when you're on a Minnesota farm, but since I've only stepped on 5 things...I'm sticking with what I know. A farm is an amazing place. Things are stored everywhere. Some in the house, some in the garage, some in the shed, some in the Quonset hut, some in the workshop, and some in the butcher shop. "We gotta walk all the way out there to get the thing?" is something I've learned NOT to say.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO