Click here to read the full article. Since acquiring Lucasfilm in 2012, Disney has produced five new “Star Wars” movies and two television series, with many more projects set in a galaxy far, far away currently in the pipeline. But the studio has yet to touch George Lucas’ other iconic franchise, Indiana Jones. That is set to change next year when Disney releases a fifth Indiana Jones movie, which will see Harrison Ford reprise his role as the titular character. The sequel has been in various stages of development since “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” was...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO